Nokia Wins Drone Contract to Assist Belgian Emergency Services

By Dominic Chopping

Nokia's 5G-connected drone platform has been selected by Belgian telecom operator Citymesh in a deal that will see 70 drones strategically placed around Belgium that can be flown to emergency sites and provide first responders with aerial footage.

The Finnish telecommunications company said the drones will be on stand-by 24/7 in 35 zones across the country, ready to gather information in the 15-minute period immediately following an emergency call.

"Equipped with high definition and AI-enhanced thermal imaging, drones capture real-time aerial footage--such as smoke plumes, fire parameters, and number/location of people--and transfer it to control centers even before emergency teams have had time to leave," Nokia said.

"These aerial images are essential to identifying a plan of action that can save lives and limit damage to affected assets and natural resources."

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-17-23 0352ET