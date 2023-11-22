Nokia: a network in the MEA region for offshore sites

Nokia and Ooredoo Qatar have successfully achieved a major milestone by establishing the first private wireless network in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region for the energy sector.



This project will enable services to be provided in the most remote and challenging locations.



The solution deployed covers an initial capacity of 20,000 subscribers for the offshore network. It aims to connect offshore and onshore facilities.



Günther Ottendorfer, CTIO at Ooredoo Qatar, said: 'This landmark project provides dedicated voice and data services, and paves the way for the oil and gas sector and others to replicate such solutions'.



Samar Mittal, Vice President Cloud and Network Services (CNS), Global Business Center (GBC) at Nokia MEA, said: 'This Nokia enterprise solution, specifically designed for offshore sites, combined with our delivery capabilities and expertise, is a guarantee for the energy sector'.



