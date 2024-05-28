Nokia: a new network in the Amazon rainforest

Nokia announces that it has deployed a new fiber optic network in the Amazon rainforest with Global Fiber Peru, helping to bridge the digital divide by connecting over 400 communities to multi-gigabit broadband access.



Buried in the Amazon River, this new underwater broadband network interconnects 500,000 users in the heart of the Amazon rainforest, in an area where Peru, Colombia and Brazil share borders.000 users in the heart of the Amazon rainforest, in an area where Peru, Colombia and Brazil share borders.



Nokia and its local partner FYCO are also providing training, professional and maintenance services. The agreement also includes upgrades to the customer's existing fiber optic networks in Lima, Cusco and Huancayo.



