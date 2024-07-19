Nokia: acceleration of share buybacks
Given that buybacks for a total amount of around 132 million euros have already been carried out, the total amount of shares to be acquired during the remainder of the year amounts to around 468 million euros.
Post-increase buybacks will begin at the earliest on July 22 and end on December 31. The aim is to optimize the Finnish network equipment supplier's capital structure by cancelling the shares bought back.
