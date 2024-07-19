Nokia: acceleration of share buybacks

Nokia has announced an acceleration of its share buybacks announced last March, bringing the maximum amount for this year to 600 million euros, up from the 300 million initially announced.



Given that buybacks for a total amount of around 132 million euros have already been carried out, the total amount of shares to be acquired during the remainder of the year amounts to around 468 million euros.



Post-increase buybacks will begin at the earliest on July 22 and end on December 31. The aim is to optimize the Finnish network equipment supplier's capital structure by cancelling the shares bought back.



