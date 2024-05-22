Nokia: acquisition of Fenix Group finalized

May 22, 2024 at 08:10 am EDT Share

Nokia announces the completion of the acquisition of Fenix Group, an unlisted company specializing in tactical communications solutions for defense communities, previously part of the Enlightenment Capital portfolio.



This acquisition, originally announced for December 2023, strengthens Nokia's position in defense by equipping it with Fenix's innovative broadband tactical communications products, including the Banshee family and Talon MANET radios.



This expanded portfolio will enable the Finnish group to offer a more complete suite of 3GPP-based solutions to its defense customers worldwide, and consolidate it as a trusted supplier to the US federal government.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.