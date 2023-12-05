Nokia: adds 'MoCA Access' solution to its portfolio

Nokia today announced the addition of a MoCA Access solution to its Gigabit Connect portfolio, giving cable operators additional options for addressing customers living in hard-to-serve multi-dwelling units (MDUs) with fiber.



This technology brings a multi-gigabit link over existing coaxial cable to MDU buildings where fiber installation is not feasible, as well as to coaxial-wired commercial buildings such as hotels and hospitals.



"With the addition of MoCA to our industry-leading Gigabit Connect solution, Nokia is clearly committed to helping our customers maximize the reach and revenue potential of their FTTH networks," summarizes Jeff Heynen, Vice President of Broadband Access and Home Networks at Dell'Oro.



