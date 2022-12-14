Press Release

Nokia analytics software selected by BT in five-year deal to improve operators’ fixed access customer experience

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that it has expanded its partnership with BT in a five-year deal for its AVA Analytics software for fixed networks that will help the UK operator strengthen its network monitoring through AI and machine learning, and improve its subscriber experience.

The deal enhances Nokia’s dashboard solution (“Homeview”) for BT to give its call center agents a real-time, full view of the operator’s network, from individual subscribers to devices, in order to quickly correct access and in home issues, and provide the best service across all its phone and digital channels.

Nokia’s AVA Analytics will provide BT with the use of automated workflows with deep analytics to deliver operational efficiency improvements and boost BT’s net promoter scores (NPS). NPS is a barometer of how likely a customer would recommend a provider or service to another user.

Along with AVA Analytics, Nokia’s Home Device Manager and Service Management Platform enables BT’s roughly 6,000 care agents to remotely manage over 10 million WiFi connections, with more than 100 million actions taken each day to optimize the home broadband experience for BT’s customers.

Nick Lane, Managing Director for Consumer Customer Services at BT, said: “Our expanded partnership with Nokia is another demonstration of our commitment to providing the best customer experience by investing in AI, analytics, and other state-of the-art technology. Our partnership will help BT’s customer service agents provide the best service across all phone and digital channels and continue to make BT the only network to answer 100% of customer calls in the UK.”

Hamdy Farid, Senior Vice President, Business Applications at Nokia, said: “Nokia AVA Fixed Network Insights is a critical component to helping operators improve network diagnosis and troubleshooting processes, while reducing unnecessary manual fixes. We are very pleased to be taking our partnership with BT to the next level with this agreement.”

