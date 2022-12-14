Advanced search
    NOKIA   FI0009000681

NOKIA OYJ

(NOKIA)
2022-12-13
4.729 EUR   +1.70%
01:01aNokia analytics software selected by BT in five-year deal to improve operators' fixed access customer experience
GL
01:00aNokia analytics software selected by BT in five-year deal to improve operators' fixed access customer experience
AQ
12/13Nokia to Add Network Measurement Technology to Drone Platform Under New Partnership
MT
Nokia analytics software selected by BT in five-year deal to improve operators' fixed access customer experience

12/14/2022
Press Release 

Nokia analytics software selected by BT in five-year deal to improve operators’ fixed access customer experience

14 December 2022

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that it has expanded its partnership with BT in a five-year deal for its AVA Analytics software for fixed networks that will help the UK operator strengthen its network monitoring through AI and machine learning, and improve its subscriber experience.

The deal enhances Nokia’s dashboard solution (“Homeview”) for BT to give its call center agents a real-time, full view of the operator’s network, from individual subscribers to devices, in order to quickly correct access and in home issues, and provide the best service across all its phone and digital channels.

Nokia’s AVA Analytics will provide BT with the use of automated workflows with deep analytics to deliver operational efficiency improvements and boost BT’s net promoter scores (NPS). NPS is a barometer of how likely a customer would recommend a provider or service to another user.

Along with AVA Analytics, Nokia’s Home Device Manager and Service Management Platform enables BT’s roughly 6,000 care agents to remotely manage over 10 million WiFi connections, with more than 100 million actions taken each day to optimize the home broadband experience for BT’s customers.

Nick Lane, Managing Director for Consumer Customer Services at BT, said: “Our expanded partnership with Nokia is another demonstration of our commitment to providing the best customer experience by investing in AI, analytics, and other state-of the-art technology. Our partnership will help BT’s customer service agents provide the best service across all phone and digital channels and continue to make BT the only network to answer 100% of customer calls in the UK.”

Hamdy Farid, Senior Vice President, Business Applications at Nokia, said: “Nokia AVA Fixed Network Insights is a critical component to helping operators improve network diagnosis and troubleshooting processes, while reducing unnecessary manual fixes. We are very pleased to be taking our partnership with BT to the next level with this agreement.”

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Media Inquiries

Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com


Financials
Sales 2022 24 674 M 26 269 M 26 269 M
Net income 2022 1 794 M 1 910 M 1 910 M
Net cash 2022 5 192 M 5 527 M 5 527 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,7x
Yield 2022 2,08%
Capitalization 26 472 M 28 183 M 28 183 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 87 927
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart NOKIA OYJ
Nokia Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NOKIA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 4,73 €
Average target price 5,95 €
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pekka Ilmari Lundmark President & Chief Executive Officer
Marco Wirén Chief Financial Officer
Sari Maritta Baldauf Chairman
Nishant Batra Chief Strategy & Technology Officer
Bruce R. Brown Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOKIA OYJ-16.59%28 183
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-21.67%202 529
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-1.67%45 285
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-7.46%40 018
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-20.72%26 926
ERICSSON-31.83%22 075