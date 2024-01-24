STOCKHOLM, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia said on Wednesday it had signed a 5G patent cross-licensing deal with Chinese device maker Oppo that resolves patent litigation between the companies.

Nokia has been involved in legal disputes with several Chinese tech firms, including Oppo, over patent payments. The Finnish group recently signed an agreement with Chinese smartphone maker Honor.

"Under the agreement Oppo will make royalty payments, along with catch-up payments to cover the periods of non-payment," Nokia said in a statement. "The agreement resolves all pending patent litigation between the parties, in all jurisdictions."

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Louise Rasmussen)