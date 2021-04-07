Log in
Nokia and Lenovo conclude patent cross-licensing agreement

04/07/2021 | 03:27am EDT
Press Release

Nokia and Lenovo conclude patent cross-licensing agreement

7 April 2021

Espoo, Finland – Nokia and Lenovo conclude patent cross-licensing agreement.

Nokia announced today that it has concluded a multi-year, multi-technology patent cross-license agreement with Lenovo. Under the agreement, Lenovo will make a net balancing payment to Nokia. The terms of the agreement remain confidential. The agreement resolves all pending patent litigation and other proceedings between the two parties, in all jurisdictions.

Jenni Lukander, President of Nokia Technologies, said: “We are delighted to have reached an agreement with Lenovo. The agreement reflects Nokia’s decades-long investments in R&D and contributions to cellular and multimedia standards. We appreciate, and very much respect, the constructive spirit Lenovo brought to our negotiations and look forward to working together to bring further innovation to their users around the world.”

John Mulgrew, Chief Intellectual Property Officer of Lenovo, commented: 

“Our agreement with Nokia reflects the value of both Nokia’s technology leadership and Lenovo’s continued investment in 5G innovation.  The global accord struck will enable future collaboration between our companies for the benefit of customers worldwide.”

Nokia’s industry-leading patent portfolio is built on more than €129 billion invested in R&D over the past two decades and is composed of around 20,000 patent families, including over 3,500 patent families declared essential to 5G.

In addition to its leadership in cellular standards, Nokia has also contributed significantly to multimedia and video research and the development of industry standards over the course of more than 30 years.

Nokia contributes these and other inventions to open standards in return for the right to license them on fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms. Companies can license and use these technologies without the need to make their own substantial investments in R&D.


Additional resources

·Webpage:  Licensing https://www.nokia.com/licensing/

About Nokia
We create technology that helps the world act together. As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs. Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$50 billion Fortune Global 500 company, with 63,000 employees and operating in 180 markets around the world.  Lenovo’s nearly 10,000 R&D employees have generated over 20,000 patents across a wide range of technologies, including computing, telecommunications, and artificial intelligence.  Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society. By designing, engineering and building the world’s most complete portfolio of smart devices and infrastructure, we are also leading an Intelligent Transformation – to create better experiences and opportunities for millions of customers around the world.  To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, follow us on LinkedInFacebookTwitterYouTube, InstagramWeibo and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

Media Inquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com

Lenovo
Phone : +44 7825 605720
Email : cwest@lenovo.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
