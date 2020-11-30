Press Release

Nokia and Togocom deploy first 5G network in West Africa

Nokia supplies 5G equipment and services introducing cutting-edge connectivity to Togo

30 November 2020

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that it has been selected by African mobile operator, Togocom in a three-year deal to deploy 5G across the country. In the capital city Lomé, the 5G network has just been launched -- the first time a 5G network has been deployed in West Africa. The deal, which also sees legacy 2G, 3G and 4G networks enhanced, will strengthen Togocom’s market-leading position in Togo and future-proof its infrastructure for the next-generation of digital services for Togolese citizens.

The deal sees Nokia provide equipment from its comprehensive AirScale portfolio, including AirScale Base Stations, AirScale massive MIMO Adaptive Antenna solutions that enables Togocom to deliver market-leading 5G experiences to subscribers with ultra-low latency, connectivity and capacity. This supports the increasing demand for data services from Togocom’s subscribers. Nokia also supplies its AirScale Micro Remote Radio Head (RRH) solution to meet the demand for capacity and reliable coverage both indoors and outdoors. Togocom also deploys the Nokia AirFrame data center solution to support cloud-based applications necessary for future telco networking.

Nokia also deploys 5G monetization, data management and Digital Operations software solutions across its open, scalable CloudBand Infrastructure Software, enabling Togocom to capture new 5G revenue opportunities, enhance business velocity and agility, and streamline the operator’s network operations. Solutions include Nokia Converged Charging (formerly Smart Plan Suite) together with partner solution for end-to-end BSS, Policy Controller, Session Management, Subscriber Data Management, Signaling, Nokia Mediation (formerly Data Refinery), NetAct network management system and Archive Cloud to automate the backup and storage of network data.

Nokia also provides digital deployment, network design, optimization and technical support services enabling Togocom to benefit from a faster network launch and ensure subscriber requirements for quality and reliability are met.

Nokia is a long-term partner of Togocom and has previously supplied equipment for their 3G and 4G networks. Togocom is the Togolese market leader in telecommunications serving the entire country.

Nokia’s solution enables Togocom to better manage the increasing number of subscribers and devices, as well as deliver high-performance networking which is the demand for LTE/5G and the Internet of Things (IoT). The solution also includes Nokia’s industry-leading data center gateway that supports Software Defined Networking and is designed to address the demanding requirements of data centers and cloud services.

Through the solution, Togocom can provide a seamless customer experience with a highly scalable network and significantly expand capacity across its edge/core routing network as it prepares for next-generation broadband and 5G services.

Togocom uses the increased capacity of its new 5G network to connect fixed subscribers using the Nokia FastMile 5G gateway. The solution is easy for subscribers to install, delivering ultra-fast broadband speeds to homes while using Wi-Fi to connect devices within the home.

Paulin Alazard, CEO at Togocom, said: “Nokia’s technology helps us to modernize our existing nationwide network and enable us to offer subscribers with access to cutting-edge 5G services. We are proud to be the first country in West Africa to offer 5G’s incredible connectivity, which is be a game changer in supporting Togolese citizens with a range of new services and opportunities.”

Pierre Chaume, Vice President of North and West Africa at Nokia, said: “We are delighted to continue our long-standing and successful partnership with Togocom by supporting them in becoming the first mobile operator in West Africa to deliver commercial 5G services to their subscribers. Togocom has ambitious plans for 5G and we are proud of our collaboration with the operator to bring incredible connectivity to its customers as we enter the 5G era.”

Resources:

Webpage: Nokia 5G core

Webpage: Nokia AirScale

Webpage: Nokia CloudBand

Webpage: Nokia Monetization

Webpage: Nokia Subscriber Data Management

Webpage: Nokia IP Multimedia Subsystem IMS

Webpage: Nokia Cloud Signaling Director

Webpage: Nokia NetAct

Webpage: Nokia Cloud Mobility Manager

Webpage: 210 WBX

Webpage: Nokia Network Planning and Optimization

About Togocom:

TOGOCOM is the Togolese telecom market´s leader, currently serving the Togolese people wherever they reside in the country. The group is was born from consolidating the activities of Togo Télécom, Togo´s historical fixed-phone operator, and Togocel, the country´s mobile-network operator. TOGOCOM aims to become an exemplar of service quality that meets the highest international standards, most notably in terms of network coverage and speed, customer satisfaction and the availability of products and services.

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Only Nokia offers a comprehensive portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing opportunities across the globe. With our commitment to innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we are a leader in the development and deployment of 5G networks.

Our communications service provider customers support more than 6.4 billion subscriptions with our radio networks, and our enterprise customers have deployed over 1,300 industrial networks worldwide. Adhering to the highest ethical standards, we transform how people live, work and communicate. For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia.

Media Inquiries: