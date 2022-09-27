Nokia appoints Shaun McCarthy as President of North America Sales

New hire brings extensive experience in modernizing sales organizations and developing digital sales channels





27 September 2022

Dallas, Texas - Nokia today announced that Shaun McCarthy has joined the company as President of North America Sales. Shaun will be responsible for leading all aspects of sales across the US and Canada, accelerating revenue growth, and helping customers to adopt transformative networking technologies that enable the next phase of digitization. Shaun will report directly to Chief Customer Experience Officer Ricky Corker.

Shaun brings more than 20 years of experience leading sales teams and driving go-to-market strategies in the telecom, hyperscale, and technology industries. He joins Nokia from Cisco where he was vice president of worldwide sales for the Mass-Scale Infrastructure Group. At Cisco, he was instrumental in building a world-class sales team, leading multiple strategic M&A activities, and incubating new solutions with lighthouse customers. He has also served in several leadership roles at a number of Silicon Valley companies, including Palo Alto Networks, Brocade, and Vyatta.

As President of North America Sales, Shaun’s mission will be to help Nokia’s customers build innovative new revenue generating services, grow existing revenue streams, and reduce their costs. Shaun’s sales team will lead customers through major architectural evolutions, including the transition to 5G, broadband modernization, and the deployment of private wireless solutions across industries.

Ricky Corker, Chief Customer Experience Officer of Nokia, said: “I am delighted to welcome Shaun to lead the North America sales team. Shaun has a proven track record of leading successful teams, building long-term relationships with customers, and helping customers in their digital transformation journeys. His extensive experience in modernizing sales organizations will ensure that we are engaging customers in new and interesting ways.”

Shaun McCarthy, President of North America Sales at Nokia, said: “It’s an incredibly exciting time to join Nokia. Nokia’s end-to-end networking portfolio is firing on all cyclinders, the opportunities to help customers modernize their operations and accelerate growth are plentiful, and the time to close the digital divide is now. In North America, we need to create ubiquitous access to today’s digital world, and no company is better positioned than Nokia to enable innovative, high speed, reliable, and affordable broadband access across rural and urban communities.”

Nokia is supplying 5G technologies across its portfolio to the major service providers and leading operators, as well as hyperscalers, enterprises, and government organizations in the US. Nokia provides the critical networks the US counts on with decades of experience and investment in US infrastrucutre. The company has an unrivalled track record of innovation in the US, including Nokia Bell Labs, which pioneered many of the fundamental technologies that are being used to develop 5G and fiber broadband standards. Today, more than 90 percent of the US population is connected by Nokia network solutions while seven out of 10 fiber homes in the US are connected using Nokia fixed network equipment.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Media Inquiries:

Nokia

Communications

Email: press.services@nokia.com