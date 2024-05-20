Nokia: collaboration with Thales for the London Underground

May 20, 2024 at 07:07 am EDT Share

Thales announced on Monday that, in collaboration with Nokia, it has been awarded a contract to supply a new communications system for the London Underground.



The renewed agreement with Transport for London (TfL), London's transport authority, calls for the deployment of an integrated communications solution.



This multiservice network will encompass radio systems, transmission infrastructure and security systems, including video surveillance cameras.



Nokia will supply the IP/MPLS core routers required to implement the project.



Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.