Nokia: collaboration with Thales for the London Underground
The renewed agreement with Transport for London (TfL), London's transport authority, calls for the deployment of an integrated communications solution.
This multiservice network will encompass radio systems, transmission infrastructure and security systems, including video surveillance cameras.
Nokia will supply the IP/MPLS core routers required to implement the project.
Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction