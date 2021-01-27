Log in
NOKIA OYJ    NOKIA   FI0009000681

NOKIA OYJ

(NOKIA)
  Report
01/27 12:57:29 pm
5.422 EUR   +40.28%
01:22pNOKIA OYJ : not aware of any reason for share surge
RE
01:15pNokia comments on trading activity of its stock
GL
01:15pNOKIA OYJ : comments on trading activity of its stock
AQ
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock

01/27/2021 | 01:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nokia Corporation 
Stock Exchange Release
January 27, 2021 at 8.15 pm (CET +1)

Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock


Espoo, Finland - Nokia is issuing this stock exchange release to comment on recent trading activity of its stock. Nokia is not aware of any material, undisclosed corporate developments or material change in its business or affairs that has not been publicly disclosed that would account for the recent increase in the market price or trading volume of its shares.

About Nokia

We create the critical networks and technologies to bring together the world’s intelligence, across businesses, cities, supply chains and societies.

With our commitment to innovation and technology leadership, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we deliver networks at the limits of science across mobile, infrastructure, cloud, and enabling technologies.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities we need for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia.

Media Inquiries

Nokia
Communications
Tel. +358 (0) 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Katja Antila, Head of Media Relations


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 21 526 M 26 046 M 26 046 M
Net income 2020 644 M 780 M 780 M
Net cash 2020 1 883 M 2 278 M 2 278 M
P/E ratio 2020 33,0x
Yield 2020 0,14%
Capitalization 21 756 M 26 461 M 26 325 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,92x
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 94 250
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart NOKIA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Nokia Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOKIA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 3,70 €
Last Close Price 3,87 €
Spread / Highest target 34,5%
Spread / Average Target -4,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pekka Ilmari Lundmark President & Chief Executive Officer
Sari Maritta Baldauf Chairman
Marco Wirén Chief Financial Officer
Marcus Weldon Chief Technology Officer
Nishant Batra Chief Strategy & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOKIA OYJ22.66%26 461
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.0.63%191 247
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.11.03%45 556
ERICSSON AB2.40%40 471
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.1.46%29 249
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.5.65%23 228
