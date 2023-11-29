Nokia: commits to circular economy in Egypt

Nokia has announced its involvement in an initiative in Egypt to develop the circular economy as part of the 'Shifting to Circular Economy Value Chains' project, led by UNIDO.



Cairo has set itself the target of increasing the overall coverage and efficiency of waste collection, with a target of 80% and 90%, respectively, by 2030.



The plans also include increasing the recycling rate to 25% by 2030, as well as ensuring 100% safe disposal of hazardous waste.



The initiative will encourage the adoption of circular economy practices in Egypt by involving citizens and advocating behavioral change in favor of recycling and circularity.



In this context, Nokia will work closely with Orange to further develop circular economy approaches in network equipment, including the creation of a new repair center in Egypt, which will extend the life of its products and promote more sustainable and efficient networks.



