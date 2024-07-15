Nokia: contract to bring 5G to Egypt
The Finnish network equipment supplier will provide its comprehensive AirScale portfolio to enable the Egyptian operator to offer its customers, including faster data speeds, improved performance and capacity.
"This breakthrough will enable unprecedented levels of innovation and efficiency across diverse sectors, enabling organizations to thrive in today's rapidly changing digital landscape," says Nokia.
