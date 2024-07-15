Nokia announces a new partnership with Telecom Egypt to bring 5G technology to Egypt for the first time, introducing 5G-ready services in the cities of Alexandria, Aswan, Cairo, Giza and Luxor.

The Finnish network equipment supplier will provide its comprehensive AirScale portfolio to enable the Egyptian operator to offer its customers, including faster data speeds, improved performance and capacity.

"This breakthrough will enable unprecedented levels of innovation and efficiency across diverse sectors, enabling organizations to thrive in today's rapidly changing digital landscape," says Nokia.

