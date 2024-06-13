Nokia : departure of its head of customer experience
The network equipment maker explained that Ricky Corker's departure, after more than 30 years with the company, follows its decision to integrate customer experience functions at the level of each of its business lines since the beginning of the year.
The Group also took the opportunity to announce the appointment of Lorna Gibb, its interim Human Resources Director, on a permanent basis.
The executive, who joined Nokia in 2020, will also join the Management Committee.
