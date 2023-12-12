Nokia: deployment of an Open RAN network in Germany

Nokia and Deutsche Telekom announce the deployment of a multi-vendor Open RAN network with Fujitsu in Germany, a project already underway and to be extended from the first quarter of 2024.



The technology is fully integrated into the German telecom operator's live commercial network, and the initial cluster will provide commercial 2G, 4G and 5G services to customers in the Neubrandenburg region of northern Germany.



Nokia replaces the incumbent supplier in this agreement, which marks a significant return of the Finnish equipment manufacturer to Deutsche Telekom's commercial network and materializes a memorandum of understanding signed at MWC 2023.



