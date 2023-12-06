Nokia doubles capacity on Orange submarine cable

Nokia and Orange announced on Wednesday that they had achieved 800Gbps throughput on the Dunant transatlantic cable, which links France and the USA over a distance of some 6,600 km.



This test - carried out under real 'live' conditions using Nokia's next-generation optical and photonic technologies - validated Orange's ability to increase the power of its network.



The telecoms operator claims to be able to offer transmission services of up to 800GE, at a time when data traffic on the transatlantic link is set to explode.



The Europe-US route is considered one of the most important undersea routes on the globe, with the need for connectivity doubling every two years.



By way of comparison, the capacity of the Dunant system will reach 400G in 2021.



Dunant, the first submarine cable to connect the United States to France in over 15 years, starts in Saint-Hilaire-de-Riez, Vendée, and ends up on the other side of the Atlantic in Virginia Beach.



From the Saint-Hilaire-de-Riez landing station, Orange then deploys its terrestrial optical fiber to carry its traffic to the major data centers in the Paris region, while serving the rest of Europe and major international sites.



