More about the company
Nokia Oyj specializes in the design, production and marketing of telecommunications equipment. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- development of mobile broadband network solutions (42.8%): aimed in particular at telecommunications operators. In addition, the group offers professional services (network planning and optimization, systems integration, installation, implementation and maintenance of telecom networks);
- development of network infrastructure solutions (36.3%): IP routers and optical networking solutions.
- software development (13.5%): software for customer experience management, network operations and management, communication, collaboration and billing, IoT solutions and cloud management platforms;
- development of advanced technology (6.3%);
- other (1.1%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (26.7%), North America (33.7%), China (6.4%), India (5.2%), Asia/Pacific (10.6%), Middle East and Africa (7.9%), Latin America (4.9%) and other (4.6%).