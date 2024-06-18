Nokia: extended collaboration with Google Cloud

Nokia has announced the expansion of its collaboration with Google Cloud to provide developers with the tools needed to rapidly create innovative 5G applications for businesses and consumers.



Nokia's Network as Code platform, hosted on Google Cloud, will take advantage of Google's AI solutions and capabilities, such as Vertex AI and Gemini 1.5 Pro, facilitating the integration of AI into applications and improving developer productivity.



Both companies will initially target the healthcare sector to promote better customer experiences. Google Cloud's global developer community will be able to access standardized 5G capabilities via Nokia's platform, accelerating application creation.



