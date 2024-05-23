Nokia: extended partnership with Orange

Orange and Nokia are extending their partnership to develop and monetize the network's capabilities.



The partners will enable developers to use Nokia's Network as Code platform and Orange's developer portal to create applications leveraging the 5G network in France and Europe.



The aim is to accelerate innovation by exploiting the network's advanced features, such as dynamic bandwidth allocation and predictive maintenance.



A hackathon will be organized to encourage the creation of innovative applications. The partnership will also further engage the developer community and offer a pilot program in selected European countries, leveraging Orange's 5G Labs network.





