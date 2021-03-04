Log in
Nokia has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2020 and published its Nokia in 2020 Annual Report

03/04/2021 | 04:00pm EST
Nokia has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2020 and published its Nokia in 2020 Annual Report

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
March 4, 2021 at 23:00 EET

Espoo, Finland – Nokia has today filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Additionally, Nokia has published its Nokia in 2020 Annual Report, which includes audited financial statements, the annual review by the Board of Directors, Nokia’s corporate governance statement and the Remuneration Report for the governing bodies for 2020.

The Annual Report on Form 20-F and Nokia in 2020 Annual Report will be available in PDF format at www.nokia.com/about-us/investors/reports-filings, along with Nokia’s past quarterly and annual financial reports. Shareholders may request a hard copy of the reports free of charge through Nokia’s website. The corporate governance statement is available also at www.nokia.com/about-us/investors/corporate-governance and the Remuneration Report at www.nokia.com/agm.

The financial statements are also published in XHTML format in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. In accordance with ESEF requirements, the primary statements of the consolidated financial statements are marked with XBRL tags. The ESEF financial statements in Finnish are available in the zip file attached to this release and at www.nokia.com/fi_fi/tietoa-nokiasta/sijoittajat/tulostietoja-ja-raportteja.

About Nokia
We create the critical networks and technologies to bring together the world’s intelligence, across businesses, cities, supply chains and societies.

With our commitment to innovation and technology leadership, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we deliver networks at the limits of science across mobile, infrastructure, cloud, and enabling technologies.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities we need for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia.

Media Enquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Katja Antila, Head of Media Relations

 

Attachments


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
