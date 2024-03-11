Nokia: high-speed broadband network for SECV

Nokia has announced that Service Electric Cablevision (SECV), one of the leading cable operators in eastern Pennsylvania, is using Nokia's fiber-optic broadband equipment.



Thanks to the Nokia 25GS-PON-based fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network, SECV can deliver true 10 Gb/s symmetrical broadband service to households and businesses.



Service Electric Cablevision will deploy Nokia's MF-14 and MF-2 chassis-based optical line terminals (OLTs) in its network, which is expected to serve more than 200,000 homes across Pennsylvania.



Mark Walter, Vice President of Service Electric Cablevision, said: 'Nokia's fiber optic technology is the foundation of our network, enabling us to deliver some of the fastest broadband services available today. With 25G PON, we will be able to provide true 10G broadband service to our customers and further establish ourselves as the first choice in eastern Pennsylvania."



