Nokia: improved profitability in Q1

April 18, 2024

Nokia reports like-for-like EPS of 0.09 euro for the first three months of 2024, compared with 0.06 euro a year earlier, and an improved operating margin of 4.6 points to 12.8%, despite revenues down 20% to 4.67 billion.



Catch-up revenues from licenses more than compensated for the weak coverage of operating expenses by sales that affected other activities", explains the Finnish telecom network equipment supplier.



"The environment remains challenging, but order trends continue to improve on an annual basis", adds Nokia, which confirms its targets for 2024, including a comparable operating profit of between 2.3 and 2.9 billion euros.



