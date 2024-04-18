Nokia: improved profitability in Q1
Catch-up revenues from licenses more than compensated for the weak coverage of operating expenses by sales that affected other activities", explains the Finnish telecom network equipment supplier.
"The environment remains challenging, but order trends continue to improve on an annual basis", adds Nokia, which confirms its targets for 2024, including a comparable operating profit of between 2.3 and 2.9 billion euros.
