Nokia: 'major' partnership with Netrouting
Netrouting will use Nokia's advanced technologies to interconnect its seven data centers. Nokia's solutions will provide a stable and scalable network infrastructure, including the 1830 Photonic Service Switch, the 7750 Service Router and the 7220 Interconnect Router.
According to Mark Vanderhaegen, director of Nokia's European cloud infrastructure business, this partnership demonstrates Nokia's commitment to providing state-of-the-art network solutions to meet the evolving needs of its customers.
