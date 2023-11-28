Nokia announces that it is extending its long-term relationship with Bouygues Telecom by supplying its market-leading FP5 IP routers to modernize the French operator's core IP network and expand the capacity of its security gateway solutions.
The Finnish group's 7750 Service Router (SR) platform, powered by its FP5 silicon, is to provide the growth in traffic capacity needed for future services required by Bouygues Telecom's growing French customer base.
'Nokia's IP routing solutions offer first-rate scalability, efficiency and security,' comments Frédéric Bénéteau, Vice President of Nokia's Western and Central Europe market unit.
November 28, 2023 at 03:40 am EST
