Nokia: multi-year contract to modernize MEO's network

Nokia announces the signing of a multi-year contract with MEO, a major telecommunications operator in Portugal, to modernize MEO's Radio Access Network (RAN) infrastructure and enhance its 5G capabilities.



Nokia will supply equipment from its 5G AirScale portfolio, including Massive MIMO, baseband and remote radio head solutions.



MEO will also use Nokia's MantaRay SON solution for network optimization. The project will benefit from Nokia's Global Delivery Center and 5G research and development center in Portugal.



Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, expressed his satisfaction at strengthening this partnership to unlock the potential of 5G and support the digital transformation of industries.



