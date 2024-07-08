Nokia: multi-year contract to modernize MEO's network
Nokia will supply equipment from its 5G AirScale portfolio, including Massive MIMO, baseband and remote radio head solutions.
MEO will also use Nokia's MantaRay SON solution for network optimization. The project will benefit from Nokia's Global Delivery Center and 5G research and development center in Portugal.
Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, expressed his satisfaction at strengthening this partnership to unlock the potential of 5G and support the digital transformation of industries.
