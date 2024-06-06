Nokia: new DDoS features on routers

Nokia announced on Thursday the availability of new functionalities against Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks on its 7750 DMS-1 routers, in response to growing demand from its customers.



With this mitigation service, the network equipment manufacturer says it intends to offer a series of countermeasures aimed at stopping these attacks, which are becoming increasingly frequent and sophisticated.



According to Nokia, this initiative is in response to growing demand from both operators and large enterprises, who are increasingly confronted with these attacks, which aim to render their servers inaccessible and cause downtime.



The group says that some organizations can record up to 100 attacks a day.



While more than 60% of DDoS attacks now come from 'bots', the most traditional solutions often prove ineffective in detecting them and limiting their impact, adds Nokia.



This announcement comes as the group is currently holding its Nokia SReXperts EMEA conference in Palma de Mallorca (Spain).



