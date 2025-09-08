Nokia has announced the opening of its new state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing campus in Oulu, Finland. This campus will design, test, and deliver next-generation networks designed for AI.



Nokia's new 'Home of Radio' campus is home to approximately 3,000 experts and features some of the world's most advanced radio network manufacturing technologies and laboratories.



The Oulu campus will immediately focus on 5G, including 5GPP standardization, systems-on-chip (SoCs), and 5G radio hardware, software, and patents. The Oulu factory, integrated into the new campus, will be dedicated to the production of Nokia's 5G radio and baseband products.



Our teams in Oulu are shaping the future of 5G and 6G by developing our most advanced radio networks. Oulu embodies our culture of innovation, and the new campus will be essential to advancing the connectivity needed to develop the AI supercycle, management said.