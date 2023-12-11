Nokia: partnership with BT Group to monetize 5G

December 11, 2023 at 03:00 am EST Share

Nokia and BT Group announce the signing of a memorandum of understanding to develop new opportunities for monetizing the 5G network, via Nokia's Network as Code platform and developer portal and BT Group's native cloud network.



The two groups will thus make tools available to developers so that they can use BT Group's network functionalities, write new use cases and create value for customers of EE, BT's mobile network.



The platform was launched in September after many months of close collaboration with developers and operators. It is based on a revenue-sharing model between developers, operators and Nokia.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.