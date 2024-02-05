Nokia: patent cross-licensing agreement with vivo

Nokia announces the signature of a multi-year patent cross-licensing agreement with vivo, under which the latter will pay royalties to the Finnish network equipment supplier, as well as catch-up payments to cover the period of litigation.



This agreement, the sixth concluded with smartphone suppliers in the last 13 months, resolves all pending patent litigation between the parties, in all jurisdictions, and its terms remain confidential as agreed between the parties. Its terms remain confidential as agreed between the parties.



Nokia will recognize net sales from this agreement, including catch-up payments, from the first quarter of 2024. Its Nokia Technologies division remains confident that its annual revenues, in the medium term, will return to 1.4-1.5 billion euros.



