Nokia: patent cross-licensing agreement with vivo
This agreement, the sixth concluded with smartphone suppliers in the last 13 months, resolves all pending patent litigation between the parties, in all jurisdictions, and its terms remain confidential as agreed between the parties. Its terms remain confidential as agreed between the parties.
Nokia will recognize net sales from this agreement, including catch-up payments, from the first quarter of 2024. Its Nokia Technologies division remains confident that its annual revenues, in the medium term, will return to 1.4-1.5 billion euros.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction