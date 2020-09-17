Press Release

Nokia ranked No. 1 again in telecom software, services

17 September 2020

Espoo, Finland – Nokia has been ranked again as the top telecom software and services provider by market share, according to Analysys Mason, a leading independent global research firm. The ranking, in Analysys Mason’s latest annual report just published, reflects Nokia’s strategic progress in strengthening its software business.

Analysys Mason said the global telecom software and services market in 2019 grew about 1% to $66.9 billion, with Nokia’s share coming in at approximately $4.5 billion.

Nokia Software products are engineered for its cloud-native, multi-network, multi-vendor Common Software Foundation and optimized for all the leading public cloud platforms to give operators wide operational flexibility.

More broadly, Nokia’s portfolio leads in such high growth areas as virtualization, digital infrastructure, network orchestration and automation, AI/machine learning, and cognitive analytics.



Analysys Mason ranked Nokia as the top software provider by product market share in its 2017 report and the same top position for both telecom software and services in the research firm’s 2018 report.



Larry Goldman, Partner & Head of Networks and Software Research, Analysys Mason said: “Nokia is once again the overall leader in telecoms software market share for 2019. They achieved this partly through their leadership in strong growth areas like network virtualization but also because they are among the leaders in nearly every major category of telecoms software. New communication service provider software decisions lean heavily toward cloud-native products which work in Nokia’s favor.”

Bhaskar Gorti, President of Nokia Software and Chief Digital Officer, said: “Understanding our customers and where their needs are going is central to how Nokia Software designs software and services; that is the impulse behind our truly cloud-native applications on the Nokia Common Software Foundation. I am extremely pleased for our employees and would say on their behalf that we are gratified that customers continue to prioritize Nokia in their telco software spend.”

