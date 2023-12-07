Nokia: selected to modernize Worldstream's IP network

Nokia announced on Thursday that it had been selected to modernize the fixed network of Worldstream, a Dutch specialist in cloud-based data hosting.



Under the terms of the project, the Finnish equipment supplier plans to deploy its IT infrastructure on demand (IaaS) offering to enable Worldstream to offer services of up to 400GE, or even 800GE in the future, compared with 100GE to date.



In a press release, Nokia states that Worldstream currently operates data centers with a total surface area of over 5.000 m2 with some 15,000 servers in operation.



In a separate release, Nokia says it has successfully completed a test with UAE operator du of RedCap modules, a technology designed to bring the benefits of 5G to connected devices.



The group explains that the planned launch next year of the RedCap offering should enable du to diversify its activities into wearables, video surveillance and wireless industrial sensors.



