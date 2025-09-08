Nokia announced a strategic partnership with Supermicro to help cloud providers, enterprises, and CSPs deploy high-performance, AI-optimized data center networking solutions.



By combining Supermicro's advanced switching hardware with Nokia's network operating system and data center automation, the two companies will offer a fully integrated data center networking solution designed for AI, high-performance computing (HPC), and cloud environments.



The combined solution integrates Supermicro's 800G Ethernet switching platforms, Nokia's Service Router Linux (SR Linux) network operating system (NOS), and Nokia's event-driven automation (EDA).



This partnership with Supermicro confirms that Nokia SR Linux and Event-Driven Automation are the ideal software foundation for today's data centers and IP networks. It also allows us to significantly expand our presence in the enterprise market through Supermicro's extensive distribution channels and direct sales, which is in line with our strategy to grow in cloud, HPC, and AI-driven infrastructure, Nokia said.