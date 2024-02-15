Nokia: stronger strategic partnership with Dell

Dell Technologies announced on Thursday that it would be deepening its strategic partnership with Nokia, with a view to extending it into the fields of cloud and private 5G networks.



Under the terms of the agreement, the two groups plan to exchange their respective expertise, Nokia having decided to retain Dell as its preferred infrastructure supplier.



In detail, customers using its Nokia AirFrame data center architecture will be offered hardware manufactured by Dell for their telecom project deployments.



In return, Nokia's digital automation solution for the cloud, called Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (NDAC), will become Dell's preferred technology for private mobile edge networks.



