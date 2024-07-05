Nokia: successful aggregation of five 5G frequency bands
Using a device equipped with Qualcomm Technologies' Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF system, this breakthrough will significantly increase data rates in areas of high demand, the press release points out.
Scheduled for launch later this year, EE's 5G SA network will also benefit from a sixth low-frequency carrier for improved coverage, including indoors.
