Nokia: successful test with Arm and HPE validates cloud RAN

December 14, 2023

Nokia announced on Thursday the success of a transmission test carried out in partnership with chip manufacturer Arm and server group HPE, validating the flexibility of its 'cloud RAN' virtualized radio access network technology.



The test, carried out at its research center in Dallas, Texas, confirmed that its approach works within a multi-processor architecture.



In this case, the test was conducted with an Arm Ampere chip and an HPE ProLiant RL server in the 3.5 GHz spectrum, considered the 'core-band' of 5G.



"This is further proof of the viability of Nokia's 'anyRAN' approach, which guarantees the consistency of Cloud RAN-specific performance with a more customized RAN, offering operators greater choice in building their Cloud RAN networks", says the group.



