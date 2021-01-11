Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Nokia Oyj    NOKIA   FI0009000681

NOKIA OYJ

(NOKIA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/11 01:40:32 am
3.168 EUR   -0.63%
01:30aNokia to accelerate Tele2's digitalization with distributed cloud core
GL
01/08SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Bounce Back From Midday Slide
MT
01/08SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Slip Slightly
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nokia to accelerate Tele2's digitalization with distributed cloud core

01/11/2021 | 01:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

Nokia to accelerate Tele2’s digitalization with distributed cloud core

·Nokia to replace existing solutions and deploy new solutions to further enhance Tele2’s network reliability and improve infrastructure efficiency and speed

11 January 2021 

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that it has been selected by Tele2 to deploy Standalone (SA) 5G Core and Voice over 5G (Vo5G) to enhance its cloud infrastructure and improve data and voice connectivity for Tele2’s subscribers in Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. Deployment is expected to start in 2021.

Nokia core offers near zero-touch automation capabilities that drive greater scale and reliability, allowing Tele2 to cost-effectively lay the foundation for 5G and enable faster time to market with new services. Nokia’s open architecture also provides the flexibility to be responsive to market demands while controlling costs at a time of growing network complexity. As part of Tele2’s core evolution, Nokia will deploy its Cloud Packet Core products to support both 4G and 5G core network functions and enhance network scale, performance and reliability.

Nokia’s further enhancements include deploying new Subscriber Data Management software to streamline Tele2’s network operations. To support Tele2’s strategy of delivering Voice over 5G (Vo5G), Nokia will further deliver Vo5G services to support connectivity and reduce operating expenses for both 5G and 4G. Nokia is leading the market in CSP core network deployments with 25 of the top 40 service providers relying on Nokia Core Network products.

As part of the core transformation partnership, Nokia will deploy cloud and network management products from its CloudBand, Network Services Platform (NSP) and NetAct product portfolios to further secure, automate and scale network management operations. As a vendor-agnostic, multi-technology and multi-domain platform, CloudBand enables Tele2 to easily integrate existing and future solutions. Nokia solutions will be deployed across Nokia Container Services, a cloud-native solution that integrates multi-vendor and multi-technology environments.

To help further improve the security of this digitalized network infrastructure for Tele2, Nokia’s NetGuard Security products will be deployed.

Thomas Helbo, CTO, Tele2, said: “We looked for a knowledgeable partner to successfully and efficiently handle the rollout of our 5G core in a reliable way, and we found just that in Nokia. With Nokia handling the integration and their ability to leverage years of experience, our team is able to concentrate on enabling new services for our customers, while running a smart and reliable network.”

Raghav Sahgal, President of Nokia Cloud and Network Services, said: “We are proud to be expanding on our long-standing relationship with Tele2 as we move into the 5G era. With our relationship stemming back to the mobile core days of the 1990s, we look forward to collaborating with Tele2 to support new 21st century digital services and unlock even more reliable network experiences.”

Resources

About Nokia

We create the critical networks and technologies to bring together the world’s intelligence, across businesses, cities, supply chains and societies.

With our commitment to innovation and technology leadership, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we deliver networks at the limits of science across mobile, infrastructure, cloud, and enabling technologies.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities we need for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia.

Media Inquiries

Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
E-mail: press.services@nokia.com

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about NOKIA OYJ
01:30aNokia to accelerate Tele2's digitalization with distributed cloud core
GL
01/08SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Bounce Back From Midday Slide
MT
01/08SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Slip Slightly
MT
01/08MIDDAY REPORT : Wall Street Mixed Midday After Weak Jobs Report
MT
01/08Wall Street Sees Positive Open on Easing Political Tension in Washington
MT
01/08US Futures Climb on Easing Political Tension in Washington
MT
01/07Nokia seals LTE/5G private wireless deal at Port of Seattle
GL
01/06NOKIA : Credit Suisse sticks Neutral
MD
01/06Nokia and Zain KSA smarten up Saudi homes and offices with 5G-powered FWA and..
GL
2020ANALYSIS : Europe plots catch-up in global 5G race to drive COVID-19 recovery
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 21 539 M 26 220 M 26 220 M
Net income 2020 652 M 794 M 794 M
Net cash 2020 2 012 M 2 449 M 2 449 M
P/E ratio 2020 27,0x
Yield 2020 0,16%
Capitalization 17 945 M 21 975 M 21 845 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 94 250
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart NOKIA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Nokia Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOKIA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 3,62 €
Last Close Price 3,19 €
Spread / Highest target 63,1%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pekka Ilmari Lundmark President & Chief Executive Officer
Sari Maritta Baldauf Chairman
Marco Wirén Chief Financial Officer
Marcus Weldon Chief Technology Officer
Kari Henrik Stadigh Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOKIA OYJ1.17%21 975
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.0.69%190 402
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.1.31%43 716
ERICSSON AB1.86%40 602
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.2.64%29 590
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.5.35%23 161
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ