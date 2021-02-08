Press Release

Nokia to help Deutsche Telekom’s optical transport network modernization

Deutsche Telekom will deploy Nokia’s optical transport portfolio to deliver a higher-capacity, more automated network that meets residential and Industry 4.0 requirements





The modernized network will be easier to scale, enabling faster services delivery times and innovation





8 February 2021

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced it has been selected by Deutsche Telekom as a long-term strategic partner to transform the operator’s optical network into a service-centric platform that can easily scale to meet Industry 4.0 demands.

The transformation will enable Deutsche Telekom to deliver an enhanced service quality experience to its customers by upgrading the existing network to a more scalable and automated one. Deutsche Telekom will also benefit from automation to simplify and streamline operational tasks to make more efficient use of network resources.

At the heart of the network transformation are the Nokia WaveFabric service-ready platforms and Nokia WaveSuite software portfolio, which includes the Nokia 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) powered by the PSE-V family of coherent DSPs (digital signal processors). The solution will transform Deutsche Telekom’s optical core network and strategic regional distribution sites, enabling optimized performance and a consistent customer experience across Germany.

Dr. Erik Weiß, VP Optical Transport Core, Deutsche Telekom Technik, said: “We are transforming our optical network to give our customers a highly differentiated service quality of experience, and to be more responsive to their new services needs while also reducing our network TCO. The Nokia optical transport solution enables us to realize these goals by creating a more scalable and automated services-centric platform that will support us well into the future.”

Rafael De Fermin Del Castillo, SVP Europe & MEA, IP/Optical Networks at Nokia, said: “We are excited to support Deutsche Telekom and will be providing a customer-focused solution that will transform its optical transport network into a services-centric platform for the Industry 4.0 era. This project leverages our Nokia Bell Labs optical network innovation, experience and expertise, including our Germany based innovation centers which have made significant contributions to our optical networking innovation.”

