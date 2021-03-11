Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD  >  Nokia Oyj    NOKIA   FI0009000681

NOKIA OYJ

(NOKIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nokia to hold Capital Markets Day for investors, analysts and media on 18 March 2021

03/11/2021 | 06:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

Nokia to hold Capital Markets Day for investors, analysts and media on 18 March 2021

11 March 2021

Espoo, Finland – Nokia will hold its Capital Markets Day for investors, analysts and media on 18 March 2021. In this virtual event Nokia will present its new strategy, discuss action plans and share longer-term financial targets.

Program and webcast registration

  • Nokia’s webcast for investors and analysts will begin on 18 March 2021 at 14:00 EET (Helsinki) / 8:00 EST (New York). The webcast will last approximately 4.5 hours.
  • Full program is available at the event webpage http://nokia.ly/CMD.
  • Participants are asked to register and join the webcast at http://nokia.ly/CMD.
  • Media representatives can register and listen in via the webcast link.

Speaker slides can be downloaded and presentations can be watched on demand after the event at the event webpage.

About Nokia
We create the critical networks and technologies to bring together the world’s intelligence, across businesses, cities, supply chains and societies.

With our commitment to innovation and technology leadership, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we deliver networks at the limits of science across mobile, infrastructure, cloud, and enabling technologies.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities we need for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia.

Investor Enquiries:
Nokia Investor Relations
Tel. +358 4080 3 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com

Media Enquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about NOKIA OYJ
06:10aNokia provides recast comparative segment results for 2020 reflecting new fin..
GL
06:00aNokia to hold Capital Markets Day for investors, analysts and media on 18 Mar..
GL
04:00aNokia launches first commercial Service Enablement Platform to drive Open RAN..
GL
01:43aNokia signs patent license pact with Samsung
RE
01:00aNokia and Samsung sign patent licensing agreement for video standards
GL
03/10NOKIA OYJ  : LG Uplus to trial 5G B2B digital platform in Korea
PU
03/10Nokia invites innovators to enter the Bell Labs Prize 2021
GL
03/10ERICSSON  : Huawei customer United Group considering changing telecom gear vendo..
RE
03/10SOCIAL BUZZ : Gamestop Continues to Push Higher While Other Wallstreetbets Stock..
MT
03/08NOKIA OYJ  : to supply Cibicom with mission critical LTE network across Denmark
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 21 287 M 25 467 M 25 467 M
Net income 2021 732 M 876 M 876 M
Net cash 2021 2 726 M 3 261 M 3 261 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,7x
Yield 2021 1,47%
Capitalization 19 179 M 22 805 M 22 945 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 92 039
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart NOKIA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Nokia Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOKIA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 3,87 €
Last Close Price 3,40 €
Spread / Highest target 55,9%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pekka Ilmari Lundmark President & Chief Executive Officer
Marco Wirén Chief Financial Officer
Sari Maritta Baldauf Chairman
Marcus Weldon Chief Technology Officer
Nishant Batra Chief Strategy & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOKIA OYJ7.74%22 805
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.7.91%203 870
ERICSSON AB8.15%42 296
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.0.29%41 926
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.4.10%30 046
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-5.00%20 769
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ