Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Nokia Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOKIA   FI0009000681

NOKIA OYJ

(NOKIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nokia to launch cloud-based software subscription service

11/17/2021 | 12:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STOCKHOLM, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Nokia said on Wednesday it plans to launch a cloud-based software subscription service targeting telecom companies for providing software around analytics, security and data management.

Many technology companies have been moving toward a subscription model from upfront licensing to build a predictable, recurring business.

While some of Nokia's software portfolio will be offered under subscription from this year, more will be commercially available in early 2022.

When Nokia created its software division in 2016, the idea was to get into subscription too, but we never executed, Senior Vice President Mark Bunn said in an interview.

"Now we have executed on it ... we have built underlying technology to be able to operate at scale," he said.

A cloud-based software platform can lower costs, make it easier to deploy and manage, and customers can try the platform before committing for long-term use.

Nokia, which has been in discussions with potential customers, said it is targeting an addressable market of $3.1 billion for the 2021-2025 period, with an annual growth rate of about 25-30%. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm Editing by Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2021
All news about NOKIA OYJ
11/17Nokia announces entry into Software-as-a-Service for CSPs with multiple services
AQ
11/17Nokia to launch cloud-based software subscription service
RE
11/16NOKIA OYJ : and Bell Canada test 25G PON fiber broadband technology
PU
11/16Spinnova appoints Lasse Holopainen as General Counsel and Secretary to the Board of Dir..
AQ
11/15Moody's Lifts Nokia's Outlook To Positive Amid Improved Operating Performance
MT
11/15NOKIA OYJ : and Earthlink to build Iraqi National Backbone with advanced high-speed IP met..
PU
11/14NOKIA OYJ : and UTS open the door to a 5G future with new research facility
PU
11/12ADRs Close Mostly Higher; AstraZeneca Falls
DJ
11/12Nokia Pledges 100% Green Electricity Use By 2025
MT
11/12Nokia Aims to Power Operations Using Only Renewable Energy by 2025
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOKIA OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 22 332 M 25 255 M 25 255 M
Net income 2021 1 305 M 1 476 M 1 476 M
Net cash 2021 3 961 M 4 480 M 4 480 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,6x
Yield 2021 0,87%
Capitalization 27 896 M 31 867 M 31 548 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 92 039
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart NOKIA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Nokia Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOKIA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 4,94 €
Average target price 5,96 €
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pekka Ilmari Lundmark President & Chief Executive Officer
Marco Wirén Chief Financial Officer
Sari Maritta Baldauf Chairman
Nishant Batra Chief Strategy & Technology Officer
Kari Henrik Stadigh Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOKIA OYJ56.79%31 867
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.27.98%241 544
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.47.74%42 435
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.81.77%40 574
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-13.73%36 945
ERICSSON-2.27%36 222