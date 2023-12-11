Nokia: to relocate its R&D activities to New Brunswick

December 11, 2023 at 11:09 am EST Share

Nokia today announced plans to relocate its Murray Hill, New Jersey, campus to a new state-of-the-art research and development (R&D) facility in the growing innovation and technology hub of New Brunswick, New Jersey, by 2028.



The new state-of-the-art R&D facility will drive Nokia Bell Labs to adapt and evolve to stay at the forefront of technology and continue to contribute to New Jersey's legacy of innovation.



'We will take with us everything that makes us exceptional - our vision, our intelligence, our culture of disruptive innovation and our technical prowess - and marry this heritage with modern research and know-how. development facility built to our needs. Ultimately, we want a facility that suits the next 100 years of Nokia Bell Labs', commented Nishant Batra, Nokia's Chief Strategy and Technology Officer.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.