Nokia: transmission record with Zayo

January 18, 2024 at 07:21 am EST

Nokia and Zayo have announced the successful trial of Nokia's Sixth Generation Photonic Service Engine (PSE-6) optical transport network.



The trial demonstrated a North American transmission record of 800 Gb/s on a single wavelength from LA to El Paso over a 1,866 km link.



The companies also achieved a 1 Tb/s transmission between Los Angeles and Phoenix over 1,004 km, also using Nokia PSE-6s.



' The field trial highlights the power of Nokia's latest generation of coherent optics and Zayo's state-of-the-art optical transport network, to deliver high-capacity solutions to meet the growing demand for global traffic resulting from an increasingly digitized world ' says the group.



Zayo currently provides the largest and most modern 400G network in North America, with over 250 points of presence (PoPs), covering the most in-demand centers.



James Watt, Vice President and General Manager of Optics at Nokia, said: 'We are delighted to partner with Zayo on this achievement to meet the growing demand for the network. With PSE-6, Nokia's optical portfolio pushes the boundaries of ultra-coherent performance to deliver massive network scale and service reach while ensuring more sustainable growth."



