  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Nokia Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOKIA   FI0009000681

NOKIA OYJ

(NOKIA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:47 2022-10-17 am EDT
4.701 EUR   +1.78%
02:58aNokia wins multi-year deal with Reliance Jio India to build one of the largest 5G networks in the world
GL
01:24aNokia Gets Deal From Reliance Jio India to Supply 5G Network Equipment
DJ
10/14Nokia Corporation : Repurchase of own shares on 14.10.2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nokia wins multi-year deal with Reliance Jio India to build one of the largest 5G networks in the world

10/17/2022 | 02:58am EDT
Press Release

Nokia wins multi-year deal with Reliance Jio India to build one of the largest 5G networks in the world

  • Reliance Jio has one of the world’s largest Radio Access Network footprints
  • Deal will see introduction of biggest standalone 5G network across the country
  • Nokia to supply its industry-leading AirScale 5G portfolio

   
17 October 2022

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that it has been selected as a major supplier by Reliance Jio to supply 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) equipment from its comprehensive AirScale portfolio countrywide in a multi-year deal. Reliance Jio is India’s number one mobile operator and has one of the largest RAN footprints in the world.

Under the contract, Nokia will supply equipment from its AirScale portfolio, including base stations, high-capacity 5G Massive MIMO antennas, and Remote Radio Heads (RRH) to support different spectrum bands, and self-organizing network software. Reliance Jio plans to deploy a 5G standalone network which will interwork with its 4G network. The network will enable Reliance Jio to deliver advanced 5G services such as massive machine-to-machine communications, network slicing, and ultra-low-latency.

Akash Ambani, Chairman, Chairman Reliance Jio, commented: “We are pleased to be working with Nokia for our 5G SA deployment in India. Jio is committed to continuously investing in the latest network technologies to enhance the experience of all of its customers. We are confident that our partnership with Nokia will deliver one of the most advanced 5G networks globally.”

Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO at Nokia stated: “This is a significant win for Nokia in an important market and a new customer with one of the largest RAN footprints in the world. This ambitious project will introduce millions of people across India to premium 5G services, enabled by our industry-leading AirScale portfolio. We are proud that Reliance Jio has placed its trust in our technology and we look forward to a long and productive partnership with them.”

Nokia has a long-standing presence in India. This new deal will mean that Nokia is now supplying India’s three largest mobile operators. 

Resources

Nokia AirScale

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable, and inclusive world.

Media Inquiries:
Nokia Communications
Email: press.services@nokia.com


Financials
Sales 2022 24 464 M 23 841 M 23 841 M
Net income 2022 1 897 M 1 849 M 1 849 M
Net cash 2022 4 837 M 4 714 M 4 714 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 2,13%
Capitalization 25 900 M 25 242 M 25 242 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 87 927
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart NOKIA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Nokia Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOKIA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 4,62 €
Average target price 6,21 €
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pekka Ilmari Lundmark President & Chief Executive Officer
Marco Wirén Chief Financial Officer
Sari Maritta Baldauf Chairman
Nishant Batra Chief Strategy & Technology Officer
Bruce R. Brown Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOKIA OYJ-17.13%25 242
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-36.56%165 176
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-21.50%35 593
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-30.18%30 541
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-29.19%23 311
ERICSSON-28.75%21 028