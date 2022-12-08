Advanced search
    NOKIA   FI0009000681

NOKIA OYJ

(NOKIA)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:51 2022-12-08 pm EST
4.636 EUR   +0.88%
Notification Under Chapter 9, Section 10 Of The Finnish Securities Market Act : holdings of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. in Nokia Corporation exceeded 5%
GL
01:00pNotification Under Chapter 9, Section 10 Of The Finnish Securities Market Act : holdings of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. in Nokia Corporation exceeded 5%
AQ
Nokia to Start New EUR300 Million Share Buyback Program in Early January 2023
MT
Notification under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act: holdings of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. in Nokia Corporation exceeded 5%

12/08/2022 | 01:01pm EST
Notification under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act: holdings of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. in Nokia Corporation exceeded 5%

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
8 December 2022 at 20:00 EET


Notification under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act: holdings of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. in Nokia Corporation exceeded 5%

According to a notification received under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act (FSMA) by Nokia Corporation, the direct and indirect holdings of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. in Nokia have on 2 December 2022 exceeded 5% of the total number of shares and voting rights of Nokia.

According to the notification received by Nokia, the holdings of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. in Nokia on 2 December 2022, directly and through its controlled undertakings and funds was equivalent to a total of 293,966,891 shares, corresponding to approximately 5.22% of the total number of shares and voting rights of Nokia. The share stock of Nokia consists of 5,632,297,576 shares, each entitling to one vote.

The ownership position of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and its controlled undertakings and funds according to the notification:

  % of shares and voting rights (Total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (Total of B) Total % of shares and voting rights (A+B)
Proportion after reaching or exceeding the flagging threshold 0.20% 5.02% 5.22%

Details of the ownership position on the date on which the threshold was reached or exceeded:

A: Shares and voting rights

Share class/type (ISIN)

  		Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
Direct (FSMA 9:5) Indirect (FSMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (FSMA 9:5) Indirect (FSMA 9:6 and 9:7)
NOKIA (FI0009000681)   6,870,917   0.12%
Nokia ADR (US6549022043)   4,264,295   0.08%
Total of A 11,135,212 0.20%

B: Financial instruments referred to in Chapter 9 Section 6a of the FSMA:

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period Settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
Per appendix          
      Total of B 282,831,679 5.02%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which shares, voting rights and financial instruments are held:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.      
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.      
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited      
Goldman Sachs International      
       
The Goldman Sachs Group,
Inc. 		     
GSAM Holdings LLC      
Goldman Sachs Asset
Management, L.P. 		     
       
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.      
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC      
       
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.      
Goldman Sachs Bank USA      
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE      
       
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.      
IMD Holdings LLC      
United Capital Financial Partners, Inc.      
United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC      
       
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.      
Folio Financial, Inc.      
Folio Investments Inc.      
       
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.      
The Goldman Sachs Trust Company, National Association      
The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware      
       
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.      
GS Finance Corp.      
       
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.      
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.      
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited      
Goldman Sachs International Bank      
       
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.      
GS Global Markets, Inc.      
Goldman Sachs Finance Corp International Ltd      
       
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.      
Murray Street Corporation      
Sphere Fundo de Investimento Multimercado - Investimento no Exterior Credito Privado      
Sphere Fund      
       
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.      
Goldman Sachs Do Brasil Banco Multiplo S/A      
       
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.      
GSAM Holdings LLC      
NNIP Holdings LLC      
NNIP UK Holdings I Ltd      
NNIP UK Holdings II Ltd      
NNIP Holdings I B.V. / NNIP Holdings II B.V.      
NN Investment Partners Holdings B.V.      
       
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.      
GSAM Holdings LLC      
GSAMI Holdings I Ltd      
GSAMI Holdings II Ltd      
Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings Ltd      
Goldman Sachs Asset Management International      


About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.
As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to high standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Inquiries:

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com

 

Attachment


