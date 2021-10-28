Share of results of associated companies and joint ventures
(7)
0
(11)
2
(7)
0
(11)
2
Financial income and expenses
(50)
(73)
(173)
(134)
(47)
(78)
(138)
(172)
Profit before tax
446
276
1,234
311
580
407
1,718
855
Income tax expense (Note 5)
(95)
(74)
(261)
(124)
(117)
(103)
(341)
(202)
Profit from continuing operations
350
203
973
187
463
305
1,377
653
Profit/(loss) from discontinued operations
1
(6)
(8)
(7)
0
0
0
0
Profit for the period
351
197
965
180
463
305
1,377
653
Attributable to
Equity holders of the parent
342
193
947
170
454
300
1,359
642
Non-controlling interests
9
4
18
11
9
4
18
11
Earnings per share, EUR (for profit attributable to equity holders of the parent)
Basic
Continuing operations
0.06
0.04
0.17
0.03
0.08
0.05
0.24
0.11
Profit for the period
0.06
0.03
0.17
0.03
0.08
0.05
0.24
0.11
Diluted
Continuing operations
0.06
0.04
0.17
0.03
0.08
0.05
0.24
0.11
Profit for the period
0.06
0.03
0.17
0.03
0.08
0.05
0.24
0.11
Average number of shares ('000 shares)
Basic
Continuing operations
5,631,572
5,613,580
5,628,367
5,610,724
5,631,572
5,613,580
5,628,367
5,610,724
Profit for the period
5,631,572
5,613,580
5,628,367
5,610,724
5,631,572
5,613,580
5,628,367
5,610,724
Diluted
Continuing operations
5,691,352
5,638,003
5,671,235
5,632,841
5,691,352
5,638,003
5,671,235
5,632,841
Profit for the period
5,691,352
5,638,003
5,671,235
5,632,841
5,691,352
5,638,003
5,671,235
5,632,841
1In the fourth quarter of 2020, Nokia reclassified certain items of income and expenses from other operating income and expenses to the functions. The comparative reported amounts for Q3'20 and Q1-Q3'20 have been recast accordingly. Refer to Note 1, Basis of preparation.
The above condensed consolidated income statement should be read in conjunction with accompanying notes.
OCI
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (condensed)
EUR million
Reported
Q3'21
Q3'20
Q1-Q3'21
Q1-Q3'20
Profit for the period
351
197
965
180
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
1,850
164
2,942
138
Income tax related to items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
(450)
(33)
(733)
(25)
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Translation differences
347
(582)
779
(742)
Net investment hedges
(75)
156
(154)
205
Cash flow and other hedges
(7)
9
(10)
45
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
(2)
10
9
45
Other changes, net
1
0
1
3
Income tax related to items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
0
(35)
1
(58)
Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax
1,664
(311)
2,835
(389)
Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period
2,015
(114)
3,800
(209)
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
2,004
(117)
3,777
(218)
Non-controlling interests
11
3
23
9
The above condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with accompanying notes.
BS
Consolidated statement of financial position (condensed)
EUR million
30 September 2021
30 September 2020
31 December 2020
ASSETS
Goodwill
5,348
5,436
5,074
Other intangible assets
1,708
2,116
1,953
Property, plant and equipment
1,807
1,740
1,783
Right-of-use assets
910
832
805
Investments in associated companies and joint ventures
219
216
233
Non-current financial investments (Note 6)
711
660
745
Deferred tax assets (Note 5)
1,018
4,844
1,822
Other non-current financial assets (Note 6)
336
385
306
Defined benefit pension assets (Note 4)
7,602
4,948
5,038
Other non-current assets
251
211
217
Non-current assets
19,909
21,387
17,976
Inventories
2,482
2,745
2,242
Trade receivables (Note 6)
4,557
4,136
5,503
Contract assets
1,232
1,380
1,080
Prepaid expenses and accrued income
872
937
850
Current income tax assets
301
339
265
Other current financial assets (Note 6)
277
249
214
Current financial investments (Note 6)
2,478
796
1,121
Cash and cash equivalents (Note 6)
6,903
6,836
6,940
Current assets
19,102
17,417
18,215
Total assets
39,010
38,805
36,191
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Share capital
246
246
246
Share issue premium
425
420
443
Treasury shares
(352)
(352)
(352)
Translation differences
(673)
(949)
(1,295)
Fair value and other reserves
4,121
1,568
1,910
Reserve for invested unrestricted equity
15,724
15,655
15,656
Accumulated deficit
(3,200)
(1,452)
(4,143)
Total capital and reserves attributable to equity holders of the parent
Accrued expenses, deferred revenue and other liabilities
3,686
3,032
3,721
Provisions (Note 7)
780
705
796
Current liabilities
11,913
11,373
11,761
Total shareholders' equity and liabilities
39,010
38,805
36,191
Shareholders' equity per share, EUR
2.89
2.69
2.22
Number of shares (1 000 shares, excluding treasury shares)
5,634,554
5,617,060
5,617,496
The above condensed consolidated statement of financial position should be read in conjunction with accompanying notes.
CF
Consolidated statement of cash flows (condensed)
EUR million
Q3'21
Q3'20
Q1-Q3'21
Q1-Q3'20
Cash flow from operating activities
Profit for the period
351
197
965
180
Adjustments
464
544
1,391
1,502
Depreciation and amortization
274
279
818
853
Restructuring charges
21
60
169
237
Financial income and expenses
48
74
171
139
Income tax expense
95
77
261
126
(Gain)/loss from non-current investments
(43)
20
(135)
48
Other
69
34
107
99
Cash from operations before changes in net working capital
815
741
2,356
1,682
Change in net working capital
(31)
(211)
105
(575)
(Increase)/decrease in receivables
(57)
48
957
689
(Increase)/decrease in inventories
(66)
49
(180)
68
Increase/(decrease) in non-interest-bearing liabilities
92
(308)
(672)
(1,332)
Cash from operations
784
530
2,461
1,107
Interest received
10
8
35
24
Interest paid
(28)
(43)
(150)
(4)
Income taxes paid, net
(37)
(82)
(207)
(247)
Net cash from operating activities
729
413
2,139
880
Cash flow from investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
(129)
(97)
(401)
(340)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
8
3
56
5
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
0
0
(33)
(104)
Proceeds from disposal of businesses, net of disposed cash
0
4
0
11
Purchase of current financial investments1
(1,009)
(410)
(1,594)
(801)
Proceeds from maturities and sale of current financial investments1
32
9
250
100
Purchase of non-current financial investments
(13)
(20)
(55)
(44)
Proceeds from sale of non-current financial investments
111
20
244
77
Foreign exchange hedging of cash and cash equivalents2
(33)
21
(38)
96
Other
1
(2)
9
11
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,032)
(472)
(1,562)
(989)
Cash flow from financing activities
Purchase of a subsidiary's equity instruments
0
2
0
0
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
2
0
17
1,593
Repayment of long-term borrowings
0
(19)
(482)
(230)
(Repayment of)/proceeds from short-term borrowings
(13)
(64)
(63)
19
Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities
(67)
(60)
(170)
(183)
Dividends paid
(1)
(3)
(4)
(19)
Net cash (used in)/from financing activities
(79)
(144)
(702)
1,180
Translation differences2
33
(49)
88
(145)
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
(349)
(252)
(37)
926
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
7,252
7,088
6,940
5,910
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
6,903
6,836
6,903
6,836
1In Q3'21, Nokia changed the presentation of certain financial instruments impacting the cash flows within investing cash flow for Q1-Q3'21 to better reflect the nature of these instruments.
2In 2021, Nokia changed the presentation of the cash flows relating to foreign exchange hedging of cash and cash equivalents from translation differences to cash flow from investing activities. The comparative amounts for 2020 have been reclassified accordingly. Refer to Note 1, Basis of preparation.
Consolidated statement of cash flows combines cash flows from both the continuing and the discontinued operations. The figures in the consolidated statement of cash flows cannot be directly traced from the statement of financial position without additional information as a result of acquisitions and disposals of subsidiaries and net foreign exchange differences arising on consolidation.
The above condensed consolidated statement of cash flows should be read in conjunction with accompanying notes.
Sh Eq
Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity (condensed)
EUR million
Share capital
Share issue premium
Treasury shares
Translation differences
Fair value and other reserves
Reserve for invested unrestricted equity
Accumulated deficit
Attributable to equity holders of the parent
Non-controlling interests
Total equity
1 January 2020
246
427
(352)
(372)
1,382
15,607
(1,613)
15,325
76
15,401
Profit for the period
0
0
0
0
0
0
170
170
11
180
Other comprehensive loss
0
0
0
(577)
186
0
2
(388)
(1)
(389)
Total comprehensive loss
0
0
0
(577)
186
0
172
(218)
9
(209)
Share-based compensation
0
58
0
0
0
0
0
58
0
58
Excess tax benefit on share-based compensation
0
(5)
0
0
0
0
0
(5)
0
(5)
Settlement of performance and restricted shares
0
(60)
0
0
0
48
0
(12)
0
(12)
Dividend
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
(5)
(5)
Acquisition of non-controlling interest
0
0
0
0
0
0
(10)
(10)
0
(10)
Investment in subsidiary by non-controlling interest
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
2
Total transactions with owners
0
(7)
0
0
0
48
(10)
31
(3)
28
30 September 2020
246
420
(352)
(949)
1,568
15,655
(1,452)
15,137
83
15,220
1 January 2021
246
443
(352)
(1,295)
1,910
15,656
(4,143)
12,465
80
12,545
Profit for the period
0
0
0
0
0
0
947
947
18
965
Other comprehensive income
0
0
0
622
2,211
0
(2)
2,830
5
2,835
Total comprehensive income
0
0
0
622
2,211
0
945
3,777
23
3,800
Share-based compensation
0
75
0
0
0
0
0
75
0
75
Settlement of performance and restricted shares
0
(93)
0
0
0
68
0
(24)
0
(24)
Dividend
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
(3)
(3)
Other movements
0
0
0
0
0
0
(1)
(1)
0
(1)
Total transactions with owners
0
(18)
0
0
0
68
(1)
49
(3)
46
30 September 2021
246
425
(352)
(673)
4,121
15,724
(3,200)
16,292
100
16,392
The above condensed consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity should be read in conjunction with accompanying notes.
Notes
Notes to Financial statements
1. BASIS OF PREPARATION
This unaudited and condensed consolidated financial statement information of Nokia has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting, and it should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements for 2020 prepared in accordance with IFRS as published by the IASB and adopted by the EU. The same accounting policies, methods of computation and applications of judgment are followed in this financial statement information as was followed in the consolidated financial statements for 2020. Percentages and figures presented herein may include rounding differences and therefore may not add up precisely to the totals presented and may vary from previously published financial information. This financial report was authorized for issue by management on 28 October 2021. Net sales and operating profit of the Nokia Group, particularly in Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure and Cloud and Network Services segments, are subject to seasonal fluctuations being generally highest in the fourth quarter and lowest in the first quarter of the year. This is mainly due to the seasonality in the spending cycles of communication service providers. Management has identified its regions as the relevant category to present disaggregated revenue. Nokia's primary customer base consists of companies that operate on a country specific or a regional basis and are subject to macroeconomic conditions specific to those regions. Further, although Nokia's technology cycle is similar around the world, each country or region is inherently in a different stage of that cycle, often influenced by macroeconomic conditions. Each reportable segment, as described in Note 2, Segment Information, operates in every region as described in Note 3, Net Sales. No reportable segment has a specific revenue concentration in any region other than Nokia Technologies, which is included in Europe. Each type of customer, as disclosed in Note 3, Net Sales, operates in all regions. In 2017, Nokia and China Huaxin Post & Telecommunication Economy Development Center (China Huaxin) commenced operations of the joint venture Nokia Shanghai Bell (NSB). China Huaxin obtained the right to fully transfer its ownership interest in NSB to Nokia in exchange for a future cash settlement. To reflect this obligation, Nokia derecognized the non-controlling interest and records a financial liability in current liabilities in line with the option exercise period. Any changes in the estimated future cash settlement are recorded in financial income and expense. In the fourth quarter of 2020, Nokia reviewed the presentation of income and expenses related to its restructuring plans, pension plan curtailments and amendments as well as certain asset impairments. As a result, Nokia reclassified the restructuring and associated charges, pension curtailment and plan amendment income and expenses as well as certain impairment charges that were previously presented in other operating income and expenses to the functional line items to enhance the relevance of information provided in Nokia's consolidated income statement. The comparative amounts for 2020 have been reclassified accordingly. Related to Q3 2020, as a result of reclassification, Nokia's cost of sales increased by EUR 14 million, R&D expenses increased by EUR 28 million, SG&A expenses decreased by EUR 13 million, other operating income decreased by EUR 90 million and other operating expenses decreased by EUR 119 million compared to the previously reported amounts. Related to Q1-Q3 2020, as a result of reclassification, Nokia's cost of sales increased by EUR 120 million, R&D expenses increased by EUR 91 million, SG&A expenses increased by EUR 35 million, other operating income decreased by 90 million and other operating expenses decreased by EUR 336 million compared to the previously reported amounts. In the first quarter of 2021, Nokia reviewed the presentation of cash flows related to foreign exchange hedging of cash and cash equivalents. As a result, Nokia reclassified the results of foreign exchange hedging of cash and cash flows previously presented in translation differences to the cash flow from investing activities to enhance the relevance of information provided in Nokia's consolidated statement of cash flows. The comparative amounts for 2020 have been reclassified accordingly. Related to Q3 2020, as a result of the reclassification, the net cash used in investing activities decreased by EUR 21 million and translation differences decreased by EUR 21 million compared to the previously reported amounts. Related to Q1-Q3 2020, as a result of the reclassification, the net cash used in investing activities decreased by EUR 96 million and translation differences decreased by EUR 96 million compared to the previously reported amounts. In 2020, the global economy and financial markets were severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, the impact of COVID-19 on our financial performance and financial position has been limited, primarily relating to temporary factory closures in the first half of 2020. As of 30 September 2021, potential risks and uncertainties continue to exist related to the scope and duration of the COVID-19 impact as well as the pace and shape of the economic recovery, and it is impossible to predict with accuracy the precise impact of such risks on our business.
Comparable and constant currency measures
Nokia presents financial information on a reported, comparable (until the fourth quarter of 2020 non-IFRS) and constant currency basis. Comparable measures presented in this document exclude intangible asset amortization and other purchase price fair value adjustments, goodwill impairments, restructuring related charges and certain other items affecting comparability. In order to allow full visibility on determining comparable results, information on items affecting comparability is presented separately for each of the components of profit or loss. Constant currency reporting provides additional information on change in financial measures on a constant currency basis in order to better reflect the underlying business performance. Therefore, change in financial measures at constant currency excludes the impact of changes in exchange rates in comparison to euro, our reporting currency. As comparable or constant currency financial measures are not defined in IFRS they may not be directly comparable with similarly titled measures used by other companies, including those in the same industry. The primary rationale for presenting these measures is that the management uses these measures in assessing the financial performance of Nokia and believes that these measures provide meaningful supplemental information on the underlying business performance of Nokia. These financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with IFRS. Refer to Note 10, Performance measures, for further details.
Foreign exchange rates
Nokia's net sales are derived from various countries and invoiced in various currencies. Therefore, our business and results from operations are exposed to changes in foreign exchange rates between the euro, our reporting currency, and other currencies, such as the US dollar and the Chinese yuan. To mitigate the impact of changes in exchange rates on our results, we hedge operative forecasted net foreign exchange exposures, typically within a 12-month horizon, and apply hedge accounting in the majority of cases. The below table shows the exposure to different currencies for net sales and total costs.
Q3'21
Q3'20
Q2'21
Net sales
Total costs
Net sales
Total costs
Net sales
Total costs
EUR
~25%
~25%
~25%
~25%
~25%
~25%
USD
~50%
~50%
~50%
~50%
~50%
~50%
CNY
~5%
~5%
~5%
~5%
~5%
~5%
Other
~20%
~20%
~20%
~20%
~20%
~20%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
End of Q3'21 balance sheet rate 1 EUR = 1.16 USD, end of Q3'20 balance sheet rate 1 EUR = 1.17 USD and end of Q2'21 balance sheet rate 1 EUR = 1.19 USD
New and amended standards and interpretations
The amendments to IFRS standards that became effective on 1 January 2021, did not have a material impact on Nokia's consolidated financial statements. New standards and amendments to existing standards issued by the IASB that are not yet effective are not expected to have a material impact on Nokia's consolidated financial statements when adopted.
Segment Description
2. SEGMENT INFORMATION
Nokia has four operating and reportable segments for the financial reporting purposes: (1) Mobile Networks, (2) Network Infrastructure, (3) Cloud and Network Services and (4) Nokia Technologies. Segment-level information for Group Common and Other is also presented. In addition, Nokia provides net sales disclosure for the following businesses within the Network Infrastructure segment: (i) IP Networks, (ii) Optical Networks, (iii) Fixed Networks and (iv) Submarine Networks. Nokia adopted its current operational and reporting structure on 1 January 2021. The reporting structure was revised to reflect Nokia's new strategy and operational model which is aligned with the way the management evaluates the operational performance of Nokia and allocates resources. Previously Nokia had three reportable segments: (1) Networks, (2) Nokia Software and (3) Nokia Technologies. Furthermore, Networks reportable segment consisted of four aggregated operating segments: (1) Mobile Networks, (2) Global Services, (3) Fixed Networks and (4) IP/Optical Networks. The most significant changes to the operational and reporting structure are the reclassifications of the following product areas: • Network management was reclassified from Nokia Software to Mobile Networks • Submarine Networks was reclassified from Group Common and Other to Network Infrastructure • Packet Core was reclassified from IP/Optical Networks to Cloud and Network Services • Managed Services, Network Cognitive Services and Enterprise Solution Services were reclassified from Global Services to Cloud and Network Services • Digital Automation and Analytics & IoT was reclassified from Group Common and Other to Cloud and Network Services Segment information for 2020 has been recast for comparability purposes according to the new operating and reporting structure. The President and CEO is the chief operating decision-maker and monitors the operating results of segments for the purpose of assessing performance and making decisions about resource allocation. Key financial performance measures of the segments include primarily net sales and operating profit. The evaluation of segment performance and allocation of resources is primarily based on comparable operating profit which the management believes is the most relevant measure for this purpose. Comparable operating profit excludes intangible asset amortization and other purchase price fair value adjustments, goodwill impairments, restructuring related charges and certain other items affecting comparability. Accounting policies of the segments are the same as those described in Note 2, Significant accounting policies in the consolidated financial statements for 2020, except that items affecting comparability are excluded from the measurement of comparable measures. For more information on comparable measures, refer to Notes 1, Basis of preparation and 10, Performance Measures. Inter-segment revenues and transfers are accounted for as if the revenues were to third parties, that is, at current market prices.
Mobile Networks The Mobile Networks operating segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks. RAN includes 3GPP radio technologies ranging from 2G/GSM to 5G/NR in licensed and unlicensed spectrum for both macro and small cell deployments. In addition to RAN and MWR products, the Mobile Networks operating segment provides associated network management solutions as well as network planning, network optimization, network deployment and technical support services. Network Infrastructure The Network Infrastructure operating segment serves communication service providers, enterprises, webscales and public sector customers. It comprises the following businesses: (i) Optical Networks, which provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, longhaul and ultra-longhaul applications; (ii) IP Networks, which provides IP networks and services for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; (iii) Fixed Networks, which provides fiber, fixed wireless access, and copper technologies; and (iv) Submarine Networks, which offers undersea cable transmission. Cloud and Network Services The Cloud and Network Services operating segment is built around software and the cloud and is focused on driving leadership in cloud-native software and as-a-service deliver models, as demand for critical networks accelerates; and with strong market positions in communications software, private wireless networks, and cognitive (or intelligent) services. The Cloud and Network Services portfolio encompasses core networks, including both voice and packet core; business applications covering areas like security and digital operations; cloud and cognitive services; and enterprise solutions covering private wireless and industrial automation. Nokia Technologies The Nokia Technologies operating segment, building on decades of innovation and R&D leadership in technologies used in virtually all mobile devices used today, is expanding the Nokia patent licensing business, reintroducing the Nokia brand to smartphones through brand licensing, and establishing a technology licensing business. The majority of net sales and related costs and expenses attributable to licensing and patenting the patent portfolio is recorded in Nokia Technologies, while each segment separately records its own research and development expenses. Group Common and Other Group Common and Other includes Radio Frequency Systems which is managed as a separate entity. In addition, Group Common and Other includes Nokia Bell Labs' operating expenses, certain corporate-level and centrally managed operating expenses, as well as fair value gains and losses on investments in unlisted venture funds, including investments managed by NGP Capital.
Segment P&L
Mobile Networks
Q3'21
Q3'20
EUR million
Comparable
Items affecting comparability
Reported
Comparable
Items affecting comparability
Reported
Net sales
2,315
0
2,315
0
2,449
0
2,448
0
Gross profit
876
(3)
873
0
871
6
878
0
Gross margin %
37.8%
37.7%
0.0%
35.6%
35.9%
0.0%
Operating profit
169
(33)
137
ERROR:#REF!
206
(24)
182
Operating margin %
7.3%
5.9%
ERROR:#REF!
8.4%
7.4%
Other segment items
Depreciation and amortization
(84)
(15)
(99)
0
(85)
(16)
(101)
0
Share of results of associated companies and joint ventures
(8)
0
(8)
0
(2)
0
(2)
0
EBITDA
245
(18)
228
0
289
(8)
281
0
Q1-Q3'21
Q1-Q3'20
EUR million
Comparable
Items affecting comparability
Reported
Comparable
Items affecting comparability
Reported
Net sales
6,957
0
6,957
0
7,218
(1)
7,217
Gross profit
2,601
(42)
2,559
0
2,476
(45)
2,431
Gross margin %
37.4%
36.8%
0.0%
34.3%
33.7%
Operating profit
495
(96)
399
0
403
(161)
242
Operating margin %
7.1%
5.7%
5.6%
3.4%
Other segment items
Depreciation and amortization
(250)
(47)
(297)
0
(260)
(50)
(310)
Share of results of associated companies and joint ventures
(12)
0
(12)
0
0
0
0
EBITDA
733
(49)
684
0
664
(112)
552
Network Infrastructure
Q3'21
Q3'20
EUR million
Comparable
Items affecting comparability
Reported
Comparable
Items affecting comparability
Reported
Net sales(1)
1,915
0
1,915
0
1,793
0
1,793
0
Gross profit
687
(2)
684
0
648
(13)
635
0
Gross margin %
35.9%
35.7%
0.0%
36.1%
35.4%
0.0%
Operating profit
187
(87)
100
ERROR:#REF!
212
(94)
118
Operating margin %
9.8%
5.2%
ERROR:#REF!
11.8%
6.6%
Other segment items
Depreciation and amortization
(54)
(76)
(130)
0
(50)
(76)
(126)
0
Share of results of associated companies and joint ventures
0
0
0
0
(1)
0
(1)
0
EBITDA
241
(11)
230
0
261
(18)
243
0
¹In Q3´21, IP Networks net sales of EUR 668 million, Optical Networks net sales of EUR 412 million, Fixed Networks net sales of EUR 588 million and Submarine Networks net sales of EUR 247 million. In Q3´20, IP Networks net sales of EUR 670 million, Optical Networks net sales of EUR 463 million, Fixed Networks net sales of EUR 453 million and Submarine Networks net sales of EUR 206 million.
Q1-Q3'21
Q1-Q3'20
EUR million
Comparable
Items affecting comparability
Reported
Comparable
Items affecting comparability
Reported
Net sales(1)
5,420
0
5,420
0
4,757
(1)
4,756
Gross profit
1,917
(14)
1,903
0
1,646
(39)
1,607
Gross margin %
35.4%
35.1%
0.0%
34.6%
33.8%
Operating profit/(loss)
536
(265)
270
0
247
(303)
(56)
Operating margin %
9.9%
5.0%
5.2%
(1.2)%
Other segment items
Depreciation and amortization
(155)
(222)
(377)
0
(151)
(233)
(384)
Share of results of associated companies and joint ventures
(1)
0
(1)
0
(1)
0
(1)
EBITDA
690
(43)
646
0
396
(70)
326
¹In Q1-Q3'21, IP Networks net sales of EUR 1 923 million, Optical Networks net sales of EUR 1 203 million, Fixed Networks net sales of EUR 1 611 million and Submarine Networks net sales of EUR 683 million. In Q1-Q3'20, IP Networks net sales of EUR 1 824 million, Optical Networks net sales of EUR 1 221 million, Fixed Networks net sales of EUR 1 242 million and Submarine Networks net sales of EUR 469 million.
Cloud and Network Services
Q3'21
Q3'20
EUR million
Comparable
Items affecting comparability
Reported
Comparable
Items affecting comparability
Reported
Net sales
748
0
748
0
663
0
663
0
Gross profit
281
(3)
278
0
130
(13)
117
0
Gross margin %
37.6%
37.2%
0.0%
19.6%
17.6%
0.0%
Operating profit/(loss)
31
(7)
23
0
(119)
(29)
(148)
0
Operating margin %
4.1%
3.1%
0.0%
(17.9)%
(22.3)%
0.0%
Other segment items
Depreciation and amortization
(24)
(7)
(31)
0
(28)
(8)
(35)
0
Share of results of associated companies and joint ventures
1
0
1
0
2
0
2
0
EBITDA
56
0
55
0
(89)
(21)
(111)
0
Q1-Q3'21
Q1-Q3'20
EUR million
Comparable
Items affecting comparability
Reported
Comparable
Items affecting comparability
Reported
Net sales
2,125
0
2,125
0
2,125
0
2,125
Gross profit
757
(37)
720
0
643
(57)
586
Gross margin %
35.6%
33.9%
0.0%
30.2%
27.6%
Operating profit/(loss)
20
(76)
(56)
0
(164)
(107)
(271)
Operating margin %
0.9%
(2.6)%
0.0%
(7.7)%
(12.8)%
Other segment items
Depreciation and amortization
(72)
(22)
(95)
0
(86)
(24)
(110)
Share of results of associated companies and joint ventures
3
0
3
0
4
0
4
EBITDA
95
(54)
42
0
(74)
(83)
(157)
Nokia Technologies
Q3'21
Q3'20
EUR million
Comparable
Items affecting comparability
Reported
Comparable
Items affecting comparability
Reported
Net sales
367
0
367
0
331
0
331
0
Gross profit
366
0
366
0
328
0
327
0
Gross margin %
99.7%
99.7%
0.0%
99.1%
98.8%
0.0%
Operating profit
285
0
285
0
264
(1)
263
0
Operating margin %
77.7%
77.7%
0.0%
79.8%
79.5%
0.0%
Other segment items
Depreciation and amortization
(8)
0
(8)
0
(10)
0
(10)
0
Share of results of associated companies and joint ventures
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
EBITDA
293
0
293
0
275
(1)
274
0
Q1-Q3'21
Q1-Q3'20
EUR million
Comparable
Items affecting comparability
Reported
Comparable
Items affecting comparability
Reported
Net sales
1,133
0
1,133
0
1,020
0
1,020
Gross profit
1,129
0
1,129
0
1,012
0
1,012
Gross margin %
99.6%
99.6%
0.0%
99.2%
99.2%
Operating profit
903
(1)
902
0
816
(2)
814
Operating margin %
79.7%
79.6%
0.0%
80.0%
79.8%
Other segment items
Depreciation and amortization
(25)
0
(25)
0
(29)
0
(29)
Share of results of associated companies and joint ventures
(2)
0
(2)
0
1
0
1
EBITDA
926
(1)
925
0
846
(2)
844
Group Common and Other
Q3'21
Q3'20
EUR million
Comparable
Items affecting comparability
Reported
Comparable
Items affecting comparability
Reported
Net sales
64
0
64
0
67
0
67
0
Gross (loss)/profit
(5)
(1)
(6)
0
5
0
5
0
Gross margin %
(7.8)%
(9.4)%
0.0%
7.5%
7.5%
0.0%
Operating loss
(38)
(4)
(43)
0
(77)
12
(65)
0
Operating margin %
(59.4)%
(67.2)%
0.0%
(114.9)%
(97.0)%
0.0%
Other segment items
Depreciation and amortization
(5)
0
(6)
0
(6)
0
(6)
0
Share of results of associated companies and joint ventures
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
EBITDA
(33)
(4)
(37)
0
(71)
12
(59)
0
Q1-Q3'21
Q1-Q3'20
EUR million
Comparable
Items affecting comparability
Reported
Comparable
Items affecting comparability
Reported
Net sales
183
0
183
0
210
0
210
Gross (loss)/profit
(10)
(1)
(11)
0
9
(5)
4
Gross margin %
(5.5)%
(6.0)%
0.0%
4.3%
1.9%
Operating loss
(87)
(11)
(98)
0
(277)
(9)
(286)
Operating margin %
(47.5)%
(53.6)%
0.0%
(131.9)%
(136.2)%
Other segment items
Depreciation and amortization
(24)
(1)
(25)
0
(19)
(1)
(20)
Share of results of associated companies and joint ventures
0
0
0
0
(1)
0
(1)
EBITDA
(63)
(10)
(73)
0
(259)
(8)
(267)
Nokia Group
Q3'21
Q3'20
EUR million
Comparable
Items affecting comparability
Reported
Comparable
Items affecting comparability
Reported
Net sales
5,399
0
5,399
0
5,294
(1)
5,294
0
Gross profit
2,205
(9)
2,196
0
1,981
(19)
1,962
0
Gross margin %
40.8%
40.7%
0.0%
37.4%
37.1%
0.0%
Operating profit
633
(131)
502
0
486
(136)
350
0
Operating margin %
11.7%
9.3%
0.0%
9.2%
6.6%
0.0%
Other segment items
Depreciation and amortization
(176)
(99)
(275)
0
(178)
(101)
(279)
0
Share of results of associated companies and joint ventures
(7)
0
(7)
0
0
0
0
0
EBITDA
802
(32)
770
0
664
(35)
629
0
Q1-Q3'21
Q1-Q3'20
EUR million
Comparable
Items affecting comparability
Reported
Comparable
Items affecting comparability
Reported
Net sales
15,788
0
15,788
0
15,301
(2)
15,299
Gross profit
6,394
(94)
6,300
0
5,785
(145)
5,640
Gross margin %
40.5%
39.9%
0.0%
37.8%
36.9%
Operating profit
1,867
(449)
1,418
0
1,025
(581)
444
Operating margin %
11.8%
9.0%
0.0%
6.7%
2.9%
Other segment items
Depreciation and amortization
(526)
(293)
(818)
0
(545)
(308)
(853)
Share of results of associated companies and joint ventures
(11)
0
(11)
0
2
0
2
EBITDA
2,382
(156)
2,225
0
1,572
(273)
1,299
Reconciliation to Group
Reconciliation of the segments to the Group
Q3'21
Q1-Q3'21
EUR million
Comparable
Items affecting comparability
Reported
Comparable
Items affecting comparability
Reported
Net sales
Mobile Networks
2,315
0
2,315
6,957
0
6,957
Network Infrastructure
1,915
0
1,915
5,420
0
5,420
Cloud and Network Services
748
0
748
2,125
0
2,125
Nokia Technologies
367
0
367
1,133
0
1,133
Group Common and Other
64
0
64
183
0
183
Segment total
5,409
0
5,409
15,818
0
15,818
Eliminations
(10)
0
(10)
(30)
0
(30)
Nokia Group
5,399
0
5,399
15,788
0
15,788
Gross profit/(loss)
Mobile Networks
876
(3)
873
2,601
(42)
2,559
Network Infrastructure
687
(2)
684
1,917
(14)
1,903
Cloud and Network Services
281
(3)
278
757
(37)
720
Nokia Technologies
366
0
366
1,129
0
1,129
Group Common and Other
(5)
(1)
(6)
(10)
(1)
(11)
Segment total
2,205
(9)
2,196
6,394
(94)
6,300
Nokia Group
2,205
(9)
2,196
6,394
(94)
6,300
Operating profit/(loss)
Mobile Networks
169
(33)
137
495
(96)
399
Network Infrastructure
187
(87)
100
536
(265)
270
Cloud and Network Services
31
(7)
23
20
(76)
(56)
Nokia Technologies
285
0
285
903
(1)
902
Group Common and Other
(38)
(4)
(43)
(87)
(11)
(98)
Segment total
633
(131)
502
1,867
(449)
1,418
Nokia Group
633
(131)
502
1,867
(449)
1,418
Q3'20
Q1-Q3'20
EUR million
Comparable
Items affecting comparability
Reported
Comparable
Items affecting comparability
Reported
Net sales
Mobile Networks
2,449
0
2,448
7,218
(1)
7,217
Network Infrastructure
1,793
0
1,793
4,757
(1)
4,756
Cloud and Network Services
663
0
663
2,125
0
2,125
Nokia Technologies
331
0
331
1,020
0
1,020
Group Common and Other
67
0
67
210
0
210
Segment total
5,303
0
5,302
15,330
(2)
15,328
Eliminations
(9)
0
(9)
(29)
0
(29)
Nokia Group
5,294
(1)
5,294
15,301
(2)
15,299
Gross profit
Mobile Networks
871
6
878
2,476
(45)
2,431
Network Infrastructure
648
(13)
635
1,646
(39)
1,607
Cloud and Network Services
130
(13)
117
643
(57)
586
Nokia Technologies
328
0
327
1,012
0
1,012
Group Common and Other
5
0
5
9
(5)
4
Segment total
1,981
(19)
1,962
5,785
(145)
5,640
Nokia Group
1,981
(19)
1,962
5,785
(145)
5,640
Operating profit/(loss)
Mobile Networks
206
(24)
182
403
(161)
242
Network Infrastructure
212
(94)
118
247
(303)
(56)
Cloud and Network Services
(119)
(29)
(148)
(164)
(107)
(271)
Nokia Technologies
264
(1)
263
816
(2)
814
Group Common and Other
(77)
12
(65)
(277)
(9)
(286)
Segment total
486
(136)
350
1,025
(581)
444
Nokia Group
486
(136)
350
1,025
(581)
444
NS by Geo
3. NET SALES
Net sales by region
EUR million
Q3'21
Q3'20¹
YoY change
Q1-Q3'21
Q1-Q3'20¹
YoY change
Asia Pacific
688
593
16%
1,851
1,936
(4)%
Europe
1,559
1,639
(5)%
4,695
4,638
1%
Greater China
363
380
(4)%
1,139
1,051
8%
India
251
268
(6)%
789
659
20%
Latin America
260
243
7%
876
740
18%
Middle East & Africa
467
503
(7)%
1,305
1,410
(7)%
North America
1,809
1,668
8%
5,133
4,864
6%
Total
5,399
5,294
2%
15,788
15,299
3%
1In the first quarter of 2021, Nokia aligned how it externally reports financial information on a regional basis with its internal reporting structure. As a result, India which was earlier presented as part of Asia Pacific region is presented as a separate region. In addition, certain countries are now presented as part of a different region. The comparative net sales by region amounts for Q3'20 and Q1-Q3´20 have been recast accordingly.
Net sales by customer type
EUR million
Q3'21
Q3'20
YoY change
Q1-Q3'21
Q1-Q3'20
YoY change
Communication service providers
4,364
4,316
1%
12,739
12,561
1%
Enterprise
368
383
(4)%
1,079
1,070
1%
Licensees
367
331
11%
1,133
1,020
11%
Other1
300
264
14%
836
648
29%
Total
5,399
5,294
2%
15,788
15,299
3%
1Includes net sales of Submarine Networks which operates in a different market, and Radio Frequency Systems (RFS), which is being managed as a separate entity, and certain other items, such as eliminations of inter-segment revenues and certain items related to purchase price allocation. Submarine Networks and RFS net sales include also revenue from communication service providers and enterprise customers.
Pensions
4. PENSIONS AND OTHER POST-EMPLOYMENT BENEFITS
Nokia operates a number of post-employment plans in various countries including both defined contribution and defined benefit plans. Defined benefit plans include pension plans and other post-employment benefit plans, providing retirement healthcare benefits and life insurance coverage. 95% of Nokia's defined benefit obligation and 98% of plan assets fair values were remeasured as of 30 September 2021. Nokia's pension and post-retirement plans in the United States have been remeasured by updated valuations from an external actuary and the main pension plans outside of the US have been remeasured based upon updated asset valuations and changes in the discount rates during the reporting period. The impact of not remeasuring other pension and post-employment obligations is considered not material. As of 30 September 2021, the weighted average discount rates used in remeasurement of the most significant plans were as follows (comparatives as of 31 December 2020): U.S. Pension 2.34% (1.94 %), U.S. Opeb 2.39% (1.97%), Germany 0.84 % (0.35 %) and U.K. 1.97 % (1.26 %). The funded status of Nokia's defined benefit plans (before the effect of the asset ceiling) increased from EUR 3 620 million, or 116.0%, as of 30 June 2021 to EUR 4 184 million, or 118.5% as of 30 September 2021. During the quarter the global defined benefit plan asset portfolio was invested approximately 72% in fixed income, 7% in equities and 21% in other asset classes, mainly private equity and real estate. Market conditions for financial assets have continued to stabilize after COVID-19 related stress in 2020. Should there be another increase in financial market volatility, fair values of pension assets may fluctuate in future quarters.
Change in pension and post-employment net asset/(liability)
30 September 2021
30 September 2020
31 December 2020
EUR million
Pensions1
US Opeb
Total
Pensions1
US Opeb
Total
Pensions1
US Opeb
Total
Net asset/(liability) recognized 1 January
2,572
(1,580)
992
2,348
(1,861)
487
2,348
(1,861)
487
Recognized in income statement
(115)
(22)
(137)
(178)
53
(125)
(196)
43
(153)
Recognized in other comprehensive income
2,810
132
2,942
214
(76)
138
707
(83)
624
Contributions and benefits paid
124
(7)
117
138
1
139
186
6
192
Exchange differences and other movements2
3
177
180
(156)
74
(82)
(473)
315
(158)
Net asset/(liability) recognized at the end of the period
5,394
(1,300)
4,094
2,366
(1,809)
557
2,572
(1,580)
992
1Includes pensions, retirement indemnities and other post-employment plans.
2Includes Section 420 transfers, medicare subsidies, and other transfers.
Funded status
EUR million
30 September 2021
30 June 2021
31 March 2021
31 December 2020
30 September 2020
Defined benefit obligation1
(22,632)
(22,599)
(22,630)
(23,501)
(24,554)
Fair value of plan assets1
26,816
26,219
25,824
25,688
26,302
Funded status
4,184
3,620
3,194
2,187
1,748
Effects of asset ceiling2
(90)
(1,459)
(1,368)
(1,195)
(1,191)
Net asset recognized at the end of the period
4,094
2,161
1,826
992
557
1The comparative amounts for defined benefit obligation and fair value of plan assets have been changed for each quarter in 2020 to reflect the timing of US benefit payments.
2In the third quarter of 2021, Nokia modified the terms of its US defined benefit pension plans. As a result of the modification, Nokia recognized a reduction in the effect of the asset ceiling of EUR 1 396 million.
Deferred Taxes
5. DEFERRED TAXES
Deferred tax assets are recognized to the extent it is probable that future taxable profit will be available against which the unused tax losses, unused tax credits and deductible temporary differences can be utilized in the relevant jurisdictions. As of 30 September 2021, Nokia has recognized deferred tax assets of EUR 1.0 billion (EUR 1.8 billion as of 31 December 2020). In addition, as of 30 September 2021, Nokia has unrecognized deferred tax assets of approximately EUR 8 billion (EUR 8 billion as of 31 December 2020), the majority of which relate to France (approximately EUR 4 billion) and Finland (approximately EUR 3 billion). These deferred tax assets have not been recognized due to uncertainty regarding their utilization. A significant portion of the French unrecognized deferred tax assets are indefinite in nature and available against future French tax liabilities, subject to a limitation of 50% of annual taxable profits. The majority of Finnish unrecognized deferred tax assets are not subject to expiry and are available against future Finnish tax liabilities. Nokia continually evaluates the probability of utilizing its deferred tax assets and considers both favorable and unfavorable factors in its assessment.
FV of Fin. Instruments
6. FAIR VALUE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS
Financial assets and liabilities recorded at fair value are categorized based on the amount of unobservable inputs used to measure their fair value. Three hierarchical levels are based on an increasing amount of judgment associated with the inputs used to derive fair valuation for these assets and liabilities; Level 1 being market values for exchange traded products, Level 2 being primarily based on quotes from third-party pricing services and Level 3 requiring most management judgment. For more information about the valuation methods and principles, refer to Note 2, Significant accounting policies and Note 24, Fair value of financial instruments, in the consolidated financial statements for 2020. Items carried at fair value in the following table are measured at fair value on a recurring basis.
EUR million
Carrying amounts
Fair value
Amortized cost
Fair value through profit or loss
Fair value through other comprehensive income
30 September 2021
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Total
Total
Non-current financial investments
0
42
0
669
0
0
0
711
711
Other non-current financial assets
122
0
96
0
0
118
0
336
336
Other current financial assets including derivatives
60
0
193
1
0
23
0
277
277
Trade receivables
0
0
0
0
0
4,557
0
4,557
4,557
Current financial investments
120
0
2,104
0
0
254
0
2,478
2,478
Cash and cash equivalents
4,877
0
2,026
0
0
0
0
6,903
6,903
Total financial assets
5,179
42
4,419
670
0
4,952
0
15,262
15,262
Long-term interest-bearing liabilities
4,524
0
0
0
0
0
0
4,524
4,770
Other long-term financial liabilities
0
0
0
79
0
0
0
79
79
Short-term interest-bearing liabilities
557
0
0
0
0
0
0
557
559
Other short-term financial liabilities including derivatives
0
0
305
486
0
0
0
791
791
Trade payables
3,231
0
0
0
0
0
0
3,231
3,231
Total financial liabilities
8,312
0
305
565
0
0
0
9,182
9,430
EUR million
Carrying amounts
Fair value
Amortized cost
Fair value through profit or loss
Fair value through other comprehensive income
31 December 2020
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Total
Total
Non-current financial investments
0
31
0
714
0
0
0
745
745
Other non-current financial assets
115
0
99
5
0
87
0
306
306
Other current financial assets including derivatives
22
0
169
8
0
15
0
214
214
Trade receivables
0
0
0
0
0
5,503
0
5,503
5,503
Current financial investments
134
0
882
0
0
105
0
1,121
1,121
Cash and cash equivalents
4,333
0
2,607
0
0
0
0
6,940
6,940
Total financial assets
4,604
31
3,757
727
0
5,710
0
14,829
14,829
Long-term interest-bearing liabilities
5,015
0
0
0
0
0
0
5,015
5,140
Other long-term financial liabilities
0
0
0
19
0
0
0
19
19
Short-term interest-bearing liabilities
561
0
0
0
0
0
0
561
561
Other short-term financial liabilities including derivatives
0
0
318
420
0
0
0
738
738
Trade payables
3,174
0
0
0
0
0
0
3,174
3,174
Total financial liabilities
8,750
0
318
439
0
0
0
9,507
9,632
Lease liabilities are not included in the fair value of financial instruments.
Level 3 Financial assets include a large number of investments in unlisted equities and unlisted venture funds, including investments managed by NGP Capital specializing in growth-stage investing. The fair value of level 3 investments is determined using one or more valuation techniques with unobservable inputs, where the use of the market approach generally consists of using comparable market transactions, while the use of the income approach generally consists of calculating the net present value of expected future cash flows.
Level 3 Financial liabilities include a conditional obligation to China Huaxin related to Nokia Shanghai Bell.
Reconciliation of the opening and closing balances on level 3 financial assets and liabilities:
EUR million
Level 3 Financial Assets
Level 3 Financial Liabilities
Balance as of 31 December 2020
727
(439)
Net gains/(losses) in income statement
106
(80)
Acquisitions through business combination
0
(48)
Additions
49
0
Deductions
(208)
4
Transfers out of level 3
(7)
0
Other movements
3
(2)
Balance as of 30 September 2021
670
(565)
The gains and losses from venture fund and similar investments categorized in level 3 are included in other operating income and expenses. The gains and losses from other level 3 financial assets and liabilities are recorded in financial income and expenses. A net gain of EUR 37 million (net gain of EUR 102 million in 2020) related to level 3 financial instruments held at 30 September 2021, was included in the profit and loss during 2021.
Provisions
7. PROVISIONS
EUR million
Restructuring
Warranty
Litigation
Environmental
Project losses
Divestment- related
Material liability
Other1
Total
As of 1 January 2021
441
220
73
113
276
49
130
230
1,532
Translation differences
1
1
1
5
1
0
1
10
20
Reclassification
(5)
0
(1)
0
0
(12)
0
17
(1)
Charged to income statement
Additions
190
125
30
10
0
12
17
73
457
Reversals
(21)
(11)
(9)
(1)
(13)
(3)
(30)
(7)
(95)
Total charged to income statement
169
114
21
9
(13)
9
(13)
66
362
Utilized during period2
(222)
(116)
(25)
(5)
(37)
0
(26)
(27)
(458)
As of 30 September 2021
384
219
69
122
227
46
92
296
1,455
Non-current
180
20
23
105
161
43
15
128
675
Current
204
199
46
17
66
3
77
168
780
1Other provisions include provisions for various obligations such as indirect tax provisions, employee-related provisions other than restructuring provisions and asset retirement obligations.
2The utilization of restructuring provision includes items transferred to accrued expenses, of which EUR 53 million remained in accrued expenses as of 30 September 2021.
Interest-bearing Liabilities
8. INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES
Carrying amount (EUR million)
Issuer/borrower
Instrument
Currency
Nominal (million)
Final maturity
30 September 2021
30 September 2020
31 December 2020
Formula check
Nokia Corporation
1.00% Senior Notes1
EUR
350
March 2021
0
350
350
Nokia Corporation
3.375% Senior Notes
USD
500
June 2022
437
438
417
Nokia Corporation
2.00% Senior Notes
EUR
750
March 2024
759
763
762
Nokia Corporation
EIB R&D Loan
EUR
500
February 2025
500
500
500
Nokia Corporation
NIB R&D Loan2
EUR
250
May 2025
250
250
250
Nokia Corporation
2.375% Senior Notes
EUR
500
May 2025
497
496
497
Nokia Corporation
2.00% Senior Notes
EUR
750
March 2026
760
763
762
Nokia Corporation
4.375% Senior Notes
USD
500
June 2027
462
471
448
Nokia of America Corporation
6.50% Senior Notes
USD
74
January 2028
64
63
61
OK
Nokia Corporation
3.125% Senior Notes
EUR
500
May 2028
497
497
497
OK
Nokia of America Corporation
6.45% Senior Notes
USD
206
March 2029
179
177
169
Nokia Corporation
6.625% Senior Notes
USD
500
May 2039
546
569
541
OK
Nokia Corporation and various subsidiaries
Other liabilities
130
426
322
Total
5,081
5,763
5,576
OK
1Nokia redeemed EUR 350 million of the 1.00% Senior Notes due March 2021 in February 2021.
2The loan from the Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) is repayable in three equal annual installments in 2023, 2024 and 2025.
Significant credit facilities and funding programs
Utilized (million)
Financing arrangement
Committed / uncommitted
Currency
Nominal (million)
30 September 2021
30 September 2020
31 December 2020
Revolving Credit Facility1
Committed
EUR
1 500
0
0
0
Finnish Commercial Paper Programme
Uncommitted
EUR
750
0
0
0
Euro-Commercial Paper Programme
Uncommitted
EUR
1 500
0
0
0
Euro Medium Term Note Programme2
Uncommitted
EUR
5 000
2,500
2,850
2,850
1Nokia exercised its option to extend the maturity date of the Revolving Credit Facility in June 2021. Subsequent to the extension, the facility has its maturity in June 2026, except for EUR 88 million having its maturity in June 2024.
2All euro-denominated bonds have been issued under the Euro Medium Term Note Programme.
All borrowings and credit facilities presented in the tables above are senior unsecured and have no financial covenants.
Commitments
9. COMMITMENTS, CONTINGENCIES AND LEGAL PROCEEDINGS
EUR million
30 September 2021
30 September 2020
31 December 2020
Contingent liabilities on behalf of Group companies
Guarantees issued by financial institutions
Commercial guarantees
1,233
1,150
1,107
OK
Non-commercial guarantees
435
421
450
Corporate guarantees
OK
Commercial guarantees
461
823
453
Non-commercial guarantees
40
54
53
OK
Financing commitments
OK
Customer finance commitments
36
187
180
Venture fund commitments
148
207
189
OK
Other contingent liabilities and financing commitments1
Other guarantees and financing commitments
8
17
11
OK
1Other contingent liabilities and financing commitments exclude committed lease contracts that have not yet commenced and purchase obligations. Refer to Note 30, Commitments, contingencies and legal proceedings, in the consolidated financial statements for 2020.
The amounts in the table above represent the maximum principal amount of commitments and contingencies, and these amounts do not reflect management's expected outcomes.
Intellectual property rights litigations
In 2019 and 2020, Nokia filed patent infringement lawsuits against Lenovo in four countries, including United States, regarding 19 Nokia patents used in Lenovo's products. Lenovo responded with counterclaims and nullity proceedings, and in 2020, Lenovo filed an action in the United States against Nokia alleging breach of RAND obligations and other claims. In the first quarter of 2021, Nokia concluded a multi-year, multi-technology patent cross-license agreement with Lenovo. The agreement resolves all pending patent litigation and other proceedings between the two parties, in all jurisdictions. Under the agreement, Lenovo will make a net balancing payment to Nokia.
In 2019, Nokia commenced patent infringement proceedings against Daimler in Germany regarding ten Nokia patents relevant to the 3G and 4G cellular standards used in Daimler's connected cars. In 2020, one of the cases was referred to the Court of Justice of the European Union on questions relating to standard essential patent litigation. In the second quarter of 2021, Nokia and Daimler announced that they have signed a patent licensing agreement under which Nokia licenses mobile telecommunications technology to Daimler and receives payment in return. The parties have agreed to settle all pending litigation between Daimler and Nokia, including the complaint by Daimler against Nokia to the European Commission. Invalidation actions brought by Daimler's suppliers and their respective complaints to the European Commission regarding Nokia's licensing practice continue.
In the third quarter of 2021, Nokia commenced patent infringement proceedings against Oppo, OnePlus and Realme in Asia and Europe. Across actions in eight countries, more than 30 patents are in suit, covering a mix of cellular standards and technologies such as connectivity, user interface and security. Oppo responded by filing 15 invalidation actions in China and two in the Netherlands, as well as five patent infringement actions against Nokia equipment in Germany and China. Oppo also filed two actions in China against Nokia alleging breach of FRAND and requesting the court to set a FRAND rate.
Performance Measures
10. PERFORMANCE MEASURES
Certain financial measures presented in this interim report are not measures of financial performance, financial position or cash flows defined in IFRS, and therefore may not be directly comparable with financial measures used by other companies, including those in the same industry. The primary rationale for presenting these measures is that the management uses these measures in assessing the financial performance of Nokia and believes that these measures provide meaningful supplemental information on the underlying business performance. These financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with IFRS. The following tables provide summarized information on the performance measures included in this interim report as well as reconciliations of the performance measures to the amounts presented in the financial statements.
Performance measure
Definition
Purpose
Comparable measures
Comparable measures exclude intangible asset amortization and other purchase price fair value adjustments, goodwill impairments, restructuring related charges and certain other items affecting comparability. Reconciliation of reported and comparable consolidated statement of income is presented below.
We believe that our comparable results provide meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors regarding Nokia's underlying business performance by excluding certain items of income and expenses that may not be indicative of Nokia's business operating results. Comparable operating profit is used also in determining management remuneration.
Constant currency net sales / Net sales adjusted for currency fluctuations
When net sales are reported on a constant currency basis / adjusted for currency fluctuations, exchange rates used to translate the amounts in local currencies to euro, our reporting currency, are the average actual periodic exchange rates for the comparative financial period. Therefore, the constant currency net sales / net sales adjusted for currency fluctuations exclude the impact of changes in exchange rates during the current period in comparison to euro.
We provide additional information on net sales on a constant currency basis / adjusted for currency fluctuations in order to better reflect the underlying business performance.
Comparable return on invested capital (ROIC)
Comparable operating profit after tax, last four quarters / Invested capital, average of last five quarters' ending balances. Calculation of comparable return on invested capital is presented below.
Comparable return on invested capital is used to measure how efficiently Nokia uses its capital to generate profits from its operations.
Comparable operating profit after tax
Comparable operating profit - (comparable operating profit x comparable income tax expense / comparable profit before tax)
Comparable operating profit after tax indicates the profitability of Nokia's underlying business operations after deducting the income tax impact. We use comparable operating profit after tax to calculate comparable return on invested capital.
Invested capital
Total equity + total interest-bearing liabilities - total cash and current financial investments
Invested capital indicates the book value of capital raised from equity and debt instrument holders less cash and liquid assets held by Nokia. We use invested capital to calculate comparable return on invested capital.
Total cash and current financial investments ("Total cash")
Total cash and current financial investments consist of cash and cash equivalents and current financial investments.
Total cash and current financial investments is used to indicate funds available to Nokia to run its current and invest in future business activities as well as provide return for security holders.
Net cash and current financial investments ("Net cash")
Net cash and current financial investments equals total cash and current financial investments less long-term and short-term interest-bearing liabilities. Lease liabilities are not included in interest-bearing liabilities. Reconciliation of net cash and current financial investments to the amounts in the consolidated statement of financial position is presented below.
Net cash and current financial investments is used to indicate Nokia's liquidity position after cash required to settle the interest-bearing liabilities.
Free cash flow
Net cash from/(used in) operating activities - purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (capital expenditures) + proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets - purchase of non-current financial investments + proceeds from sale of non-current financial investments. Reconciliation of free cash flow to the amounts in the consolidated statement of cash flows is presented below.
Free cash flow is the cash that Nokia generates after net investments to tangible, intangible and non-current financial investments and it represents the cash available for distribution among its security holders. It is a measure of cash generation, working capital efficiency and capital discipline of the business.
Capital expenditure
Purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (excluding assets acquired under business combinations).
We use capital expenditure to describe investments in profit generating activities in the future.
Recurring/One-time measures
Recurring measures, such as recurring net sales, are based on revenues that are likely to continue in the future. Recurring measures exclude e.g. the impact of catch-up net sales relating to prior periods. One-time measures, such as one-time net sales, reflect the revenues that are not likely to continue in the future.
We use recurring/one-time measures to improve comparability between financial periods.
EBITDA
Operating profit/(loss) before depreciations and amortizations and adjusted for share of results of associated companies and joint ventures.
We use EBITDA as a measure of Nokia's operating performance.
Adjusted profit/(loss)
Adjusted profit/(loss) equals the cash from operations before changes in net working capital subtotal in the consolidated statement of cash flows.
We use adjusted profit/(loss) to provide a structured presentation when describing the cash flows.
Recurring annual cost savings
Reduction in cost of sales and operating expenses resulting from the cost savings program and the impact of which is considered recurring in nature.
We use recurring annual cost savings measure to monitor the progress of our cost savings program established after the Alcatel-Lucent transaction against plan.
Restructuring and associated charges, liabilities and cash outflows
Charges, liabilities and cash outflows related to activities that either meet the strict definition of restructuring under IFRS or are closely associated with such activities.
We use restructuring and associated charges, liabilities and cash outflows to measure the progress of our integration and transformation activities.
Performance measures table 1
Comparable to reported reconciliation
Q3'21
Net sales
Cost of sales
Research and development expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Other operating income and expenses
Operating profit
Financial income and expenses
Income tax (expense)/ benefit
Profit from continuing operations
EUR million
Comparable
5,399
(3,194)
(1,007)
(583)
19
633
(47)
(117)
463
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
(15)
(84)
(99)
0
21
(78)
Restructuring and associated charges
(8)
(15)
(7)
(3)
(34)
0
0
(34)
Impairment of assets, net of impairment reversals
(1)
2
1
0
0
1
Change in financial liability to acquire NSB non-controlling interest
0
(3)
0
(3)
Items affecting comparability
0
(9)
(28)
(91)
(3)
(131)
(3)
21
(113)
Reported
5,399
(3,203)
(1,036)
(674)
16
502
(50)
(95)
350
Q3'20
Net sales
Cost of sales
Research and development expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Other operating income and expenses
Operating profit
Financial income and expenses
Income tax (expense)/ benefit
Profit from continuing operations
EUR million
Comparable
5,294
(3,313)
(880)
(558)
(57)
486
(78)
(103)
305
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
(15)
(86)
(101)
0
22
(78)
Restructuring and associated charges
(107)
(26)
13
(120)
0
24
(96)
Impairment of assets, net of impairment reversals
(2)
(2)
(1)
(5)
0
1
(4)
Release of acquisition-related fair value adjustments to deferred revenue and inventory
(1)
(1)
0
0
0
Gain on defined benefit plan amendment
90
90
0
(18)
72
Change in financial liability to acquire NSB non-controlling interest
0
5
0
5
Items affecting comparability
(1)
(19)
(42)
(74)
(1)
(136)
5
29
(102)
Reported
5,294
(3,331)
(923)
(631)
(58)
350
(73)
(74)
203
Q1-Q3'21
Net sales
Cost of sales
Research and development expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Other operating income and expenses
Operating profit
Financial income and expenses
Income tax (expense)/ benefit
Profit from continuing operations
EUR million
Comparable
15,788
(9,394)
(2,992)
(1,719)
185
1,867
(138)
(341)
1,377
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
(42)
(251)
(293)
62
(230)
Restructuring and associated charges
(88)
(56)
(62)
(4)
(211)
(211)
Settlement of legal disputes
80
80
80
Impairment of assets, net of impairment reversals
(5)
(6)
(1)
(21)
(32)
(32)
Gain on sale of fixed assets
23
23
23
Fair value changes of legacy IPR fund
(16)
(16)
(16)
Costs associated with contract exit
(1)
(1)
(1)
Change in financial liability to acquire NSB non-controlling interest
0
(35)
(35)
Deferred tax benefit due to tax rate changes
0
17
17
Items affecting comparability
0
(94)
(103)
(315)
63
(449)
(35)
80
(405)
Reported
15,788
(9,488)
(3,096)
(2,034)
248
1,418
(173)
(261)
973
Q1-Q3'20
Net sales
Cost of sales
Research and development expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Other operating income and expenses
Operating profit
Financial income and expenses
Income tax (expense)/ benefit
Profit from continuing operations
EUR million
Comparable
15,301
(9,516)
(2,808)
(1,820)
(133)
1,025
(172)
(202)
653
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
(43)
(265)
(308)
69
(239)
Restructuring and associated charges
(229)
(76)
(32)
(337)
66
(271)
Impairment of assets, net of impairment reversals
(6)
(16)
(3)
(25)
5
(20)
Gain on sale of fixed assets
1
1
2
1
Release of acquisition-related fair value adjustments to deferred revenue and inventory
(2)
(2)
1
(1)
Gain on defined benefit plan amendment
90
90
(18)
72
Costs associated with contract exit
1
1
1
Transaction and related costs, including integration costs
(1)
(1)
(1)
Change in financial liability to acquire NSB non-controlling interest
0
37
37
Legal entity restructuring
0
(45)
(45)
Items affecting comparability
(2)
(143)
(134)
(301)
(1)
(581)
37
78
(466)
Reported
15,299
(9,659)
(2,942)
(2,121)
(134)
444
(134)
(124)
187
Performance measures table 2
Net cash and current financial investments
EUR million
30 September 2021
30 June 2021
31 March 2021
31 December 2020
30 September 2020
Current financial investments
2,478
1,499
1,527
1,121
796
Cash and cash equivalents
6,903
7,252
7,315
6,940
6,836
Total cash and current financial investments
9,381
8,751
8,842
8,061
7,632
Long-term interest-bearing liabilities1
4,524
4,504
5,039
5,015
5,099
Short-term interest-bearing liabilities1
557
559
114
561
664
Total interest-bearing liabilities
5,081
5,063
5,153
5,576
5,763
Net cash and current financial investments
4,300
3,688
3,689
2,485
1,869
1Lease liabilities are not included in interest-bearing liabilities.
Free cash flow
EUR million
Q3'21
Q3'20
Q1-Q3'21
Q1-Q3'20
Net cash from operating activities
729
413
2,139
880
Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
(129)
(97)
(401)
(340)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
8
3
56
5
Purchase of non-current financial investments
(13)
(20)
(55)
(44)
Proceeds from sale of non-current financial investments