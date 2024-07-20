July 20 (Reuters) - Finland's Nokian Tyres has appointed Paolo Pompei as its new chief executive officer, the company said on Saturday.
Pompei will start in the position on Jan. 1, 2025, the company added. (Reporting by Surbhi Misra in Bengaluru)
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|7.846 EUR
|-2.44%
|-0.66%
|-4.99%
|10:15am
|Finland's Nokian Tyres names Paolo Pompei as new CEO
|RE
|Jul. 19
|Transcript : Nokian Renkaat Oyj, H1 2024 Earnings Call, Jul 19, 2024
July 20 (Reuters) - Finland's Nokian Tyres has appointed Paolo Pompei as its new chief executive officer, the company said on Saturday.
Pompei will start in the position on Jan. 1, 2025, the company added. (Reporting by Surbhi Misra in Bengaluru)
|Finland's Nokian Tyres names Paolo Pompei as new CEO
|RE
|Transcript : Nokian Renkaat Oyj, H1 2024 Earnings Call, Jul 19, 2024
|Nokian Renkaat Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
|CI
|Nokian Tyres plc Announces Its Romania Factory Produces the First Tire on Schedule to Start Commercial Tire Production in 2025
|CI
|Nokian, UPM Team Up on First Concept Tire Using Renewable Material
|MT
|UPM and Nokian Tyres Partner to Revolutionize the Tire Industry by Introducing the First Concept Tire with UPM BioMotion Renewable Functional Fillers
|CI
|Nokian Tyres Reopens Refurbished Goods Warehouse in US
|MT
|Nokian Tyres Completes Ramp-Up of the Us Factory - A New Finished Goods Warehouse Opens in Dayton
|CI
|NOKIAN RENKAAT : EPS cut (2023: -74.9%, 2024: -43.8%)
|Nokian Tyres plc Announces Nomination Board Appointments
|CI
|Nokian Renkaat Oyj will Change its Ticker to TYRES from NRE1V3
|CI
|Nokian Heavy Tyres Flags Up to 160 Temporary Layoffs
|MT
|Elisa Erkkilä Joins as Nokian Tyres' General Counsel and Member of the Group Management Team
|CI
|Nokian Tyres Unit Starts Change Negotiations at Finnish Factory
|MT
|NOKIAN RENKAAT : Q1 results weighed down by Finish political strikes and the Red Sea crisis
|Nokian Renkaat Oyj Announces Board Committee Changes
|CI
|Nokian Renkaat Oyj Announces Board Appointments and Establishes Boards Investment Committee
|CI
|Nokian Renkaat Oyj Approves Dividend, Payable on May 15, 2024 and December 2024
|CI
|Nokian Tyres Factory In Romania To Start Commercial Production In 2025, CEO Says
|RE
|Transcript : Nokian Renkaat Oyj, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Apr 29, 2024
|Finland's Nokian Tyres Q1 loss exceeds expectation
|RE
|Nokian Renkaat Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024
|CI
|Veronica Lindholm and George Rietbergen Not to Stand for Re-Election as Board of Directors of Nokian Tyres plc
|CI
|Finnish unions to suspend strike, ask government to act
|RE
|Nokian Tyres CEO, President to Retire; Search for Successor Starts
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-4.99%
|1.18B
|+6.49%
|27.06B
|+13.96%
|5.81B
|+62.74%
|3.78B
|-15.50%
|3.44B
|-11.07%
|3.32B
|+3.12%
|3.41B
|+14.75%
|2.71B
|+2.22%
|2.62B
|+7.33%
|2.48B