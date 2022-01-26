New Hakkapeliitta winter tires for vans and delivery vehicles: NOKIAN TYRES Hakkapeliitta® C4 & CR4 – unparalleled winter grip, driving comfort and durability in any winter weather

Transport, travel, save, enjoy. The new van and delivery vehicle tires from Nokian Tyres, developed for demanding and versatile winter use, make everyday life easier for professionals and bring peace of mind to drivers of recreational vehicles. The Hakkapeliittas can master any winter weather, they last longer, and can carry heavy loads in a balanced manner even at higher speeds.



The new NOKIAN TYRES Hakkapeliitta® C4 studded tire masters all the elements of winter. The state-of-the-art stainless steel square stud ensures controlled, Hakkapeliitta-like handling and supreme grip on both ice and snow. The increased number of studs and stainless-steel stud body ensure relentless grip that will not rust as the kilometers add up.



The stable and silent NOKIAN TYRES Hakkapeliitta® CR4 Nordic non-studded tire is the choice for drivers who want to feel safe and comfortable on both crowded urban streets and unplowed urban gravel roads. The faceted tread blocks and dense siping of the MultiTouch tread design improve handling on icy, snowy, and wet roads. The comfortable handling is complemented by the low rolling resistance that reduces fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions. This greener mobility is appreciated by professional drivers and self-made adventurers alike.



The comprehensive size selection of the Hakkapeliitta C4, built by the winter tire pioneer, is excellently suited for all modern delivery vehicle and van models. We offer the market's widest selection of 20 products, from 15 inches all the way up to 18 inches. The efficiently rolling Nordic non-studded Hakkapeliitta CR4 also covers all modern van models, including many recreational vehicles. Sizes range from 15 to 17 inches.



The durability of these virtuosos of Northern winter is maximized by Nokian Tyres' unique impact, cut, and pothole resistant Aramid Sidewall technology. The new products will be available at tire retailers in the fall of 2022. The key markets are the Nordic countries and Russia.



Hakkapeliitta winter tires are covered by the Hakka Guarantee. If your Hakkapeliitta tire is damaged beyond repair, our free Hakka Guarantee will provide you with a new tire, free of charge.



Logistics and travel increase the demand for special tires



The current megatrends are logistics and micro-travel, which also increase demand for high-quality, eco-friendly special tires.



- Goods and people need to be able to move reliably and safely all year long. Professional drivers value a tire's grip on the worst days of winter, durability, and low noise. Recreational use also emphasizes fuel efficiency and easy, reliable handling even at higher speeds, says Product Development Manager Mikko Liukkula from Nokian Tyres.



Unique square stud provides stainless grip



The excellent, balanced grip of the sturdy Hakkapeliitta C4 is ensured by state-of-the-art stud technology from the world's northernmost tire manufacturer. The stud bodies of the Hakkapeliitta C4 are made of stainless steel, which is more resistant to corrosion and wear caused by salted roads and moisture.



- For heavy vans in particular, maximizing lateral grip is important in order to retain control of the high-performance vehicle during sudden evasions and braking. The square stud made of stainless steel grips firmly and will last even as the kilometers add up. It will truly offer stainless grip, Liukkula assures us.



- In addition to the hard metal stud pin and bottom flange, the stud body has a square shape. The square shape improves grip on ice both on longitudinal and lateral direction and anchors the stud even more firmly into the tread rubber compound. Road feel remains reliable even at the grip limits.



Safe winter grip is also helped by the increased number of studs and the various sipe depths and sizes on the tread blocks. Compared to the test-winning Hakkapeliitta C3, there are on average 10% more studs. In the popular size of 235/65 R16C, for example, the number of studs has gone from 110 to 124. Computer-optimized stud distribution also allows for lower rolling noise, as the impact waves of individual studs will not amplify each other. The noise level remains comfortably low, thereby improving driving comfort on long trips in particular.



Stable and durable in any weather



The easy to control new tread model can safely overcome black ice, water, and slush alike. The different tread block sizes and the firm, arrow-like design of the center area, complete with supporting ribs, offer much-needed grip and stability when they are needed the most.



- In the center section, every other tread block is attached to the center rib, which ensures calm and stable, passenger car-like steering feel even at higher speeds, Liukkula explains.



Snow Grip Booster cuts on both sides of the middle blocks in the center area tread provide more sharp edges for improved snow grip in both the longitudinal and lateral directions.



The winterproof tread rubber compound, tailored for use on vans, works excellently across a wide temperature range and can withstand harsh wear.



- The tire will retain its grip on cold winter days as well as on wet and dry roads in milder weather. The strong tread compound is also very tolerant of cuts and impacts. Excellent durability is finally ensured by Aramid Sidewall Technology. The Aramid fiber not only protects against accidental tire damage costs, but also ensures that you reach your destination without any unpleasant surprises.



The sturdy double body structure improves structural durability and enables the tire to maintain its state-of-the-art properties even under heavy loads.



Reliable and silent - the new Hakkapeliitta CR4 non-studded tire



The Nokian Tyres Hakkapeliitta CR4, designed for versatile use on delivery vehicles and vans, offers reliability as well as quiet and light rolling for snowstorms and sudden below-zero temperatures that make roads slippery.



The van operator's peace of mind is built on the new MultiTouch tread model that ensures first-class winter grip as well as more precise and comfortable handling. The computer-optimized sipes (grooves and cuts) on the various parts of the symmetrical tread pattern operate optimally in varying conditions on ice, snow, and bare roads alike.



- The new MultiTouch tread model is the masterful result of computer modeling and millions of test kilometers, and it enables the Hakkapeliitta CR4 to adapt to sudden changes in the Northern winter. The large, jagged tread blocks have dense sipes, which the driver can sense as improved grip when accelerating on icy roads as well as in high-speed cornering in heavy snowfall. The added edges ensure commendable lateral and longitudinal grip, Liukkula explains.



Excellent grip on snow and ice is further ensured by the heavily alternating angles of the main grooves and the Brake Boosters and Sipe Activators designed in the tread blocks.



- The feel for the road is always good and steering is easy to anticipate. Balanced handling is indeed required, as speeds of up to 120 km/h are permitted for delivery vehicles on highways.



Increasingly varying winter weather means that a large part of our winter driving will take place on bare asphalt. The large, open grooves accelerate the removal of slush and water, efficiently preventing slushplaning and aquaplaning. The Center Block Siping on the continuous center rib stiffens the tire's center section. The tread blocks are tied together with Groove Lifts, which ensures commendable stability and safety in high-speed driving, even in dry weather.



More driving comfort and peace of mind



RV and van drivers on the road in the Northern winter want their non-studded tires to offer safety and ease of driving, but also quiet rolling, fuel efficiency, and good durability.



- The large tread blocks and sturdy, heavily siped tread pattern of the robust Hakkapeliitta CR4 work together with its flexible rubber compound designed for low temperatures to reduce any jolts and bumps from the ruts and potholes on poorly maintained roads. Rolling noise remains quiet and comfortable on different surfaces, Liukkula assures us.



The Hakkapeliitta CR4 non-studded tire compound, tailored for versatile heavy-duty use on vans, works safely across a wide temperature range and lowers rolling resistance, which can be seen in your fuel bill. The softer outer layer of the tread surface stiffens grip while the firm bottom layer provides additional stability.



Durability required by varying road conditions is further optimized by the strong double body structure designed for use on delivery vehicles and Aramid Sidewall Technology which works to prevent impacts and cuts.



- The Hakkapeliitta C4 studded tire developed for harsh Northern winter is a reliable choice if you value the best possible grip on both ice and snow. For those who require additional driving comfort and fuel efficiency in addition to reliable grip, you should consider purchasing the Hakkapeliitta CR4 non-studded tire. Both new products in the Hakkapeliitta product family work very well for goods transport, taxi traffic, and RV use, Liukkula summarizes.



Hakkapeliitta C4 - Stainless winter grip

Unique grip on ice and snow - stainless steel square studs offer grip and durability

Precise, balanced, and stable even under heavy loads

Better mileage, Aramid-reinforced sidewalls offer additional durability even for heavy-duty use



NOKIAN TYRES Hakkapeliitta CR4 - Stable handling, comfortably quiet

Easy and reliable handling in any winter weather

Silent, will carry even heavy loads while saving fuel

Excellent wear resistance, Aramid reinforced sidewalls protect against impacts and cuts



Main innovations:



Excellent grip on ice and snow. Made of stainless steel, the modern durable square stud ensures excellent grip as the kilometers add up. The studs have several edges for maximizing the area of contact both for longitudinal and lateral direction, in turn improving the grip of the studs on slippery roads. (Hakkapeliitta C4)

Comfortable rolling noise. Optimized stud placement keeps tire noise comfortably low, improving driving comfort at highway speeds in particular. (Hakkapeliitta C4)



More grip on snow. Snow Grip Booster. Cuts on both sides of the middle blocks in the center area tread provide more sharp edges for improved snow grip in both the longitudinal and lateral directions. (Hakkapeliitta C4)



Balanced grip and handling. MultiTouch tread design.The faceted tread blocks and dense siping improve handling on icy, snowy, and wet roads. The large, open grooves accelerate the removal of slush and water, efficiently preventing slushplaning and aquaplaning. The Center Block Siping on the continuous center rib stiffens the tire's center section. The tread blocks are tied together with Groove Lifts, which ensures commendable stability and safety, even in dry weather. (Hakkapeliitta CR4)



Better braking grip on snow. Brake Boosters. The serrated pattern of the Brake Boosters on the front and rear parts of the tread blocks improve acceleration and braking grip on snow. (Hakkapeliitta CR4)



Efficient grip on ice and snow. Sipe Activators.The already well-proven Sipe Activators can be found on both the shoulder area and the center of the tread. Sipe Activators ensure driving safety under rapidly changing conditions, as a wider sipe activates a narrower one for added grip in extreme conditions. (Hakkapeliitta CR4)



Winter safety, driving comfort and eco-friendliness. Hakkapeliitta CR4 rubber compound. The non-studded tire rubber compound designed for van use works safely across a wide temperature range and lowers rolling resistance, which can be seen in your fuel bill and reduces the strain on the environment. Dampens the jolts from ruts and potholes on poorly maintained roads. Rolling noise remains quiet and comfortable on different surfaces. (Hakkapeliitta CR4)



Unique protection against impacts, potholes and cuts. Aramid reinforced sidewalls. The core of the Aramid Sidewall Technology is the Aramid fiber included in the sidewall compound. The aramid fiber stiffens and reinforces the sidewall to even better withstand external impacts and cuts, and it may even prevent tire damage completely.



Further information:



Nokian Tyres plc,



Manager, Content, and Product Marketing Teemu Sainio, tel. +358 (0)10 401 7296

teemu.sainio@nokiantyres.com

