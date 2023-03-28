Nokian Renkaat Oyj : Corporate Sustainability Report 2022

CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY

REPORT 2022

CONTENT Corporate sustainability report 2022 People Nokian Tyres in a nutshell ............................................... 3 A committed team ......................................................... 26 Greetings from our CEO ................................................. 4 Safety is a choice ............................................................. 27 Highlights in 2022 .............................................................. 5 Our people and way of working ................................ 29 Fundamentals Products and services Nokian Tyres' sustainability road map Safety is a priority ......................................................... 32 and main targets ................................................................ 8 Guiding principles for Nokian Tyres' We develop the eco-friendliness of our tires ...... 34 Recycled and renewable raw materials .................. 36 sustainability ........................................................................ 9 Green Step concept tire .............................................. 39 Material topics ................................................................... 10 Improving safety with innovative services ............ 40 Nokian Tyres as a part of society ................................ 11 Supply chain Climate and the environment We track the sustainability of our suppliers ........ 42 Our goal is to minimize the environmental Sustainable sourcing of natural rubber ................. 43 impacts ................................................................................ 14 Human rights in the supply chain ............................ 44 Climate-related risks and opportunities ................ 16 Energy, emissions, water, and waste ..................... ... 19 Reporting principles ...................................................... 45 Tire recycling ..................................................................... 23 Performance in ﬁgures .................................................. 47 Tire life cycle . ..................................................................... 24 GRI content index ............................................................ 52 Independent assurance report .................................. 55

NOKIAN TYRES IN A NUTSHELL

Nokian Tyres operates in the manufacturing and service sector, developing and manufacturing premium tires for people who value safety and sustainability. Our purpose is to empower the world to drive smarter. Inspired by our Scandinavian heritage, we craft innovative products for passenger cars, trucks and heavy machinery, and our Vianor chain provides tire and car services.

In 2022, the company's net sales were EUR 1.8 billion and it employed some 4,500 people. Nokian Tyres plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. You can read about the company's ownership structure here.

Nokian Tyres operates two tire factories, one in Finland and one in the US, and a wheel manufacturing plant in Finland. The Nokian Tyres' test tracks are located in Nokia and Ivalo in Finland, and Santa Cruz de la Zarza, Spain. The company headquarters is in Nokia, Finland.

of 2022, the Vianor network included a total of 1,008 service centers in 13 countries. The NAD network operated in 25 countries with 2,295 stores.

The Nokian Tyres Group consists of the parent company in Finland, the sales companies in Sweden, Norway, the US, Canada, Czech Republic, Germany, Switzerland, Poland, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Russia and China, and the tire chain companies in Finland, Sweden and Norway.

In 2022, Nokian Tyres' products were sold in approximately 60 countries. Our branded distribution network includes the Vianor and Vianor Partner chains and the Nokian Tyres Authorized Dealers (NAD) network. In the end

In June, the Nokian Tyres' Board of Directors decided to initiate a controlled exit from Russia, and the company is in the process of ﬁnalizing the sale of its Russian operations at the time of publishing this report.

AMIDST CHANGES REMAINS AT THE , SUSTAINABILITY CORE OF WHAT WE DO The hopes and expectations for the year 2022 were high, as in 2021 Nokian Tyres delivered record high net sales and improved proﬁt, combined with a stronger market position in all key areas. However, our operating environment changed profoundly with the war in Ukraine, and the company found itself in a situation where it was no longer feasible nor sustainable to continue operations in Russia. This dramatic change challenged the whole Nokian Tyres' team, accompanied by the speciﬁc worry about our Ukrainian employees' well-being and safety. With the grit and determination typical for our team, 2022 ended up becoming the year when the foundation for the new Nokian Tyres was laid. Several things are changing, but sustainability remains at the core of what we do. Even though the changes posed challenges, they also gave us an opportunity to show that sustainability indeed is the foundation that our future growth is built on. In November, the Board of Directors made a decision to invest in a new passenger car tire factory in Romania - the ﬁrst zero CO2 emission factory in tire industry. Construction will begin soon, and commercial tire production is expected to start in early 2025. sustainable listed companies in Europe. Additionally, we were recognized for our leadership in climate change mitigation as Nokian Tyres received the score A- in the CDP 2022 report. Our Nokian Tyres' team also made 2022 a record year in occupational safety, as the lost time incident frequency was at all-time low. We are committed to the UN Global Compact and together with other stakeholders, we are improving working conditions and human rights along the supply chain in the long term. 2022 was a year of resilience, and we proved that we can get through anything as long as we work as a team. This year we continue our dedicated work and focus on the implementation of our plans. March 14, 2023 Nokian Tyres was also again included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index, meaning the company is among the most Jukka Moisio President & CEO

CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2022

HIGHLIGHTS IN 2022

The greenhouse gas emission intensity from our factories has decreased by 43% compared to year 2015

Nokian Tyres was again included in the DOW JONES SUSTAINABILITY EUROPE INDEX - among the most sustainable listed companies in Europe

LAUNCHED our ﬂagship Nordic non-studded winter tire Nokian Tyres Hakkapeliitta R5 - designed to leave a smaller carbon footprint

PREMIUM QUALITY means premium safety: no signiﬁcant product recalls in 21 years

RECORD YEAR in occupational safety: the lost time incident frequency was at all-time low

