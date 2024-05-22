English
Elisa Erkkilä appointed as Nokian Tyres' General Counsel and a member of the Group Management Team

Nokian Tyres plc Press Release May 22, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. EEST

Elisa Erkkilä (LL.M,) has been appointed General Counsel and a member of the Nokian Tyres' Group Management Team as of June 1, 2024. She will be acting also as a secretary to the Board of Directors. Elisa joins the company from Fondia Plc where she currently works as Senior Legal Counsel and Group Compliance Officer. In Nokian Tyres Elisa will report to President and CEO Jukka Moisio.

Elisa has a broad experience in working in leading legal, compliance and risk management functions in international listed companies such as Musti Group Plc, Neles Corporation and Metso Corporation.

Elisa Erkkilä's photo and CV are available at https://www.nokiantyres.com/company/investors/corporate-governance/the-groups-management-team/


Further information:

Päivi Antola, SVP, Communications, Investor Relations and Brand, tel: +358 10 401 7327
media@nokiantyres.com

Nokian Tyres develops and manufactures premium tires for people who value safety, sustainability and predictability. Inspired by our Scandinavian heritage, we craft innovative products for passenger cars, trucks and heavy machinery that give you peace of mind in all driving conditions. Our Vianor chain provides tire and car services. In 2023, our net sales totaled EUR 1,174 million. At the end of 2023 we employed over 3,400 professionals. Nokian Tyres is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Further information: www.nokiantyres.com

